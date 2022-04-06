SAYWARD, B.C. - The Transportation Safety Board says it has deployed a team of investigators after a helicopter crash was reported near Sayward, B.C.
It says the Hughes 369D helicopter collided with terrain Wednesday morning in a remote area near the village on the northeast coast of Vancouver Island.
The safety board provided no further details.
Second Lt. Vatsal Shah, a public affairs officer with the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria, confirmed a helicopter and search and rescue personnel had been sent to the scene.
Shah would not say whether anyone was injured.
The Hughes 369D helicopter is used for light-duty work and is designed to carry four passengers.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.