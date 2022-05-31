EDMONTON - Travis Toews has resigned as Alberta's finance minister and launched his campaign in the race to replace Jason Kenney as United Conservative Party leader and premier.
Toews, in a statement, says he wants to focus on healing rifts in the UCP and returning to core party values.
Kenney says he received Toews's resignation letter earlier today and has not decided on a replacement.
Kenney has stated cabinet ministers who run to replace him must resign their posts.
Toews, 57, is a first-term legislature member from the constituency of Grande Prairie-Wapiti and has been finance minister since the start of Kenney’s government in April 2019.
The party has not established the rules or timelines yet for the leadership race.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.