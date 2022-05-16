EDMONTON - A man and his son accused of killing two Métis hunters have pleaded not guilty.
A jury trial has started for Roger Bilodeau and his son Anthony Bilodeau, who are charged with two counts of second-degree murder.
A prosecutor said during opening statements that the Crown will argue that the Bilodeaus followed Jacob Sansom and his uncle Maurice Cardinal on a rural road near Glendon, northeast of Edmonton, in March 2020, and shot them after a confrontation.
The Crown told jurors the two men were hunting in the area earlier in the day, and the Bilodeaus assumed they were trying to steal from them when they drove by the Bilodeau home.
Lawyer Jordan Crerar said an autopsy found Sansom was shot once in the chest and Cardinal was shot three times in his shoulder.
The trial is taking place at Court of Queen's Bench in Edmonton and Justice Eric Macklin is overseeing the matter.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2022.
