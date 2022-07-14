DIDSBURY, Alta. - Mounties say two people have died after a small plane crashed in central Alberta.
RCMP say officers from the Didsbury detachment and emergency crews were called to the crash site Wednesday in Mountain View County.
RCMP say a pilot and a passenger were inside the downed aircraft.
They say a 69-year-old man and a 65-year-old man were killed.
Mounties say the Transportation Safety Board has taken over the investigation.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.