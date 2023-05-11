EDMONTON - United Conservative candidate and deputy premier Nathan Neudorf says he's concerned Albertans are abusing hospital emergency wards by going there for minor ailments and procedures.
Neudorf says one solution is to make people pay out-of-pocket, but nevertheless says his party is committed to a fully funded public health-care system.
The NDP says Neudorf’s remarks at a candidate forum earlier this week are further proof the UCP cannot be trusted to not make people pay for health care should the party be re-elected in the May 29 election.
NDP Lethbridge-West candidate Shannon Phillips says Neudorf’s comments are not only offensive for suggesting Albertans pay for emergency care, but also because people are going to emergency rooms because they cannot find a family doctor.
And Phillips says they can’t find a family doctor because the UCP chased them away by fighting with them.
Neudorf says Phillips' accusations are false.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.