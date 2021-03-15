REGINA - The Saskatchewan Health Authority says people lined up in their vehicles for a drive-thru vaccination clinic in Regina have been waiting between four to five hours for a shot.
One of the leaders behind the immunization campaign says the clinic, which opened at 8 a.m., is running at full capacity.
Laveena Tratch says about 500 people had received a shot of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine by midday.
People are getting shots on a first-come, first-served basis and the health authority plans for the clinic to stay open until 11:30 p.m. tonight.
The only people allowed to get a shot are residents who are 64 years old.
Tratch says the plan is for the clinic to keep operating throughout the week and expects the health authority to drop the cutoff age later today, as it has for vaccine bookings.
As of Monday, anyone 70 and older can book an appointment for a vaccine either online or by phone.
So far, around 104, 000 vaccinations have been done provincewide.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2021.
