BURNABY, B.C. - The sister of a man beaten to death during a confrontation with Vancouver police says the officers involved should lose their jobs.
Melissa Gray says the death of her brother, Myles, more than seven years ago devastated their family members, who have been waiting for accountability from the officers and the police department.
Myles Gray died on Aug. 13, 2015, following a beating involving seven officers that sent him into cardiac arrest and left him with a broken eye socket, a partially dislocated jaw and numerous other injuries.
His sister told the media as the coroner's inquest into the man's death began that those officers "stole her brother's life" and don't deserve to continue in their jobs in policing.
British Columbia's Prosecution Service declined to approve criminal charges against the officers in 2020, saying they were the only eye witnesses to the 33-year-old's death and offered accounts described as incomplete and sometimes inconsistent.
Police had originally been called to a report of someone in a mental health crisis, and Melissa Gray says police need to learn to recognize those situations and be able to verbally de-escalate such an event.
"If someone is having a mental health crisis and they aren't wearing shoes and they aren't wearing a shirt, they should be able to identify that and they should treat them more humanely."
The inquest's witness list indicates coroner Larry Marzinzik and a jury will hear testimony from 41 people over 10 days, including the officers directly involved in the beating.
The BC Coroners Service says the jury can't make findings of "legal responsibility," but can only make recommendations to prevent future deaths under similar circumstances.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2023.
