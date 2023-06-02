CALGARY - A boil-water advisory remains in effect for three communities in southwest Calgary after a water main break at a nearby construction site.
Alberta Health Services ordered the advisory early Friday morning until further notice in Silverado, Yorkville and Belmont.
It appears an excavator ruptured a pipe, resulting in a large pool of water flooding part of the construction site.
Water has been restored to most homes, but the city says the advisory was issued out of an abundance of caution.
Residents and businesses in the affected areas are instructed to bring all tap water to a rolling boil for one minute before consumption, which includes brushing teeth, drinking, making ice or mixing baby formula.
Water for bathing or laundry does not need to be boiled.
The city says it continues to work with Alberta Environment and Alberta Health Services to resolve any water quality concerns.
It notes about 1,000 homes and 100 businesses have been affected.
— with files from CTV Calgary
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2023.
