EDMONTON - Police say three people have been seriously injured in a shooting at West Edmonton Mall.
The injured have been taken to hospital.
The mall had been under a lockdown but police say it is being lifted.
An employee at a clothing store says staff sheltered in a storage room waiting for word that it was safe to leave.
One woman says she waited in an Indigo bookstore for two hours before she was told it was OK to go.
The mall, a major tourist attraction and one of the largest malls in North America, says on its website it that conducts lockdown drills four times a year to prepare for emergencies.
It tightened security in 2015 after it was named a potential target in a video attributed to al-Qaida-linked terrorist group al-Shabab.
The mall has more than 800 stores, attractions and restaurants and sees about 30 million visitors a year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2023.
