The BC Wildfire Service says the West Kelowna, B.C., fire department is returning to "normal day-to-day operations," 10 days after a fast-moving wildfire forced thousands to flee and went on to destroy more than 170 homes in the area.
It says an additional 1,800 people have been allowed to return home this weekend as evacuation orders in communities on both sides of Okanagan Lake are lifted.
The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre says 1,588 properties remain on evacuation order in fire-ravaged West Kelowna, B.C., and 1,114 remain on order in rural areas of the regional district as well as on Westbank First Nation lands.
The centre says a further 15,184 properties remain on evacuation alert, with residents told to be ready to leave right away.
It says the two wildfires that had threatened the District of Lake Country and the City of Kelowna are classified as "being held" and crews are patrolling for hotspots.
But the McDougall Creek wildfire, responsible for much of the destruction in the West Kelowna area, continues to burn out of control over 123 square kilometres.
There are just over 370 active blazes in British Columbia, including 12 designated "wildfires of note," meaning they're highly visible or pose a threat to public safety.
Air quality advisories stemming from wildfire smoke remain in effect for B.C.'s south coast and southern Interior, along with parts of the north, from the Bulkley Valley to the Peace region.
Environment Canada has also issued a heat warning for inlands sections of the north coast, including Terrace and Kitimat, as well as the Peace region.
The weather office says daytime highs near 30 C are expected to persist until Tuesday near the coast and Wednesday in northeastern B.C.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2023.
