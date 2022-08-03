EDMONTON - Police say they have charged a woman in the death of a man in central Edmonton over the weekend.
Edmonton police say officers responded Sunday to a call of a man in a stairwell.
They say the man was found unresponsive and pronounced dead on scene.
Police say a 41-year-old woman was arrested and charged with manslaughter.
They have identified the victim as 38-year-old Christopher McMullen.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2022.
