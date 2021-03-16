REGINA - The Saskatchewan government says it will hold off on easing capacity restrictions on worship services in and around Regina over concerns about the spread of more infectious COVID-19 variants.
Starting Friday, a public health order that caps religious services to 30 people in the province is set to lift to allow up to 150 worshippers, or 30 per cent capacity, whichever is less.
But the Ministry of Health said Tuesday that services in the Regina area will remain capped at 30 people until at least April 5.
The health zone that includes the capital city and surrounding communities has nearly half of Saskatchewan's 1,292 active COVID-19 infections.
Chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, said the bulk of new cases in Regina are from variants of concern.
Regina Mayor Sandra Masters urged residents to wear a mask and stay home despite the province recently allowing households to have guests as long as no more than 10 people in total are inside a home.
"People going to restaurants aren't contracting the virus at the restaurants. That's not the way this is working," she said at a news conference Tuesday.
"They're capturing it at work. People are going to public gatherings. They're going to household gatherings. And then they're walking away and ... spreading it that way.
"And so it's that restriction that we're looking for."
For weeks, health officials have warned that more people could become severely ill if more transmissible strains of COVID-19 take hold in the community.
The province reported 66 more confirmed cases of variants Tuesday, mostly in the Regina area.
Health officials said 122 of 136 confirmed variant cases have been in the region, which is also home to 186 of the 210 infections they also believe to be caused by a mutation.
So far, the variant most often discovered in Saskatchewan has been the one first detected in the United Kingdom, known as B.1.1.7.
The province is urging Regina residents — especially 50 and older — not to see anyone outside their own households because of the increased transmission risk.
On Tuesday, 101 of the 156 new COVID-19 cases reported were in the capital area. There were 138 people in hospital with the illness provincewide and 31 were receiving intensive care.
Two additional deaths were reported, including someone in the Regina area.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2021
