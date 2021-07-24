After a year-long wait, the 2020 Olympic Summer Games officially got underway on Friday in Tokyo when Japan’s Emperor Naruhito officially declared Tokyo 2020 open.
The staging of the Games of the XXXII Olympiad will go down in the history books as being unique in so many ways.
Although referred to as the 2020 Olympic Summer Games, they are actually being hosted in 2021 having been delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Other than some dignitaries and IOC representatives, there were no spectators in the stands cheering on the arrival of the various countries as they entered the new US$1.4 billion National Stadium and there will be no fans in the stands during any of the competitions.
The rules being observed at these Games are not just on the playing field, but also as part of the daily protocols that must be followed. In addition to the rigorous COVID-19 testing that everyone must undergo, athletes are not allowed to travel outside of their bubble which means no sight-seeing of their host city or gathering with fellow Olympians, which is so much a part of the traditional Olympic experience.
All of this is a far cry from the time Tokyo hosted the 1964 Olympic Summer Games. According to the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) website, Canada sent a total of 118 athletes (98 men, 20 women) to those Games competing in 16 different sports compared to the 370 athletes (145 men and 225 women) competing in 30 sports who will proudly don the maple leaf this time around.
The medal count from 1964 included one gold, two silver and a bronze. Canada’s only gold medal at those Games provided a classic sports underdog story in the form of two rowers, George Hungerford and Roger Jackson.
Initially named as alternates to the rowing team they only trained together as a pair a couple of weeks before heading to Japan. Given that they had little chance of winning, when they crossed the finish line three-quarters of a boat length ahead of the rest of the coxless pair crews, most of the Canadian press and officials were not there to witness their victory.
While Northwestern Ontario has been well represented at Olympic and Paralympic Summer Games over the years, we did not have any athletes competing in 1964 in Tokyo. But we did have an athlete participate in Rome in 1960 who was the first athlete with local roots to represent Canada at an Olympic Summer Games.
His name is William (Bill) Shwaluk and he competed in weightlifting. You may have trouble finding his name in some resources as it has been spelt in various ways. The majority of newspaper accounts, and even his biography on the COC website, spells his last name as “Swaluk.”
When Bill visited the Northwestern Sports Hall of Fame years ago he told me that the correct spelling included the “h,” and I still have the business card he gave me at the time that confirms that spelling.
So how did a kid from Fort William earn a spot on Canada’s 1960 Olympic team? Bill was active in a variety of sports while growing up and actually had visions of playing professional hockey, so around the age of 14 he started weight training.
Joining the military in 1955 at the age of 16, Bill began to take training seriously and he soon began to make his way onto the podium. In 1957, he won a bronze medal at the Ontario Open championship going on to win the title in the next two years. Competing at the 1959 Canadian championships, Bill captured the heavyweight division title and tied the Canadian record with a 370-pound lift.
Representing Canada at the 1959 Pan American Games in Chicago, Bill competed in the heavyweight category and just missed a spot on the podium putting in a fourth-place finish overall. In 1960 he earned a silver medal at the North American Championships.
Bill’s road to the Olympics began in May of 1960 when he competed in the Canadian championships and Olympic Trials held in Quebec City. He finished second in the heavyweight class (90+ kg) with a combined lift of 955 pounds, which was 45 pounds above the Olympic standard, and he bettered his own Canadian record for the jerk with 380 pounds.
Joining him on the 1960 Olympic Canadian weightlifting team was fellow heavyweight Dave Baillie and light heavyweight (82.5 kg) Mike Lipari.
Dressed in their blue and grey uniforms, the lifters joined the other members of the 85-person Canadian team as they boarded their Rome-bound jet airliner in Montreal. They were escorted to the airport in open air buses accompanied by the Grenadier Guards Band with cheering fans along the route.
The heavyweight division took place on Sept. 10, 1960, the final day of the competition, with one newspaper report noting that it lasted until 3 a.m. Taking on the top weightlifters from around the globe, some of them much heavier than him, Bill finished the competition with a 14th-place showing.
A proud member of the Air Force from 1955-75, Bill was elected to the Canadian Forces Sports Hall of Fame in 1971 and was honoured at the 1998 Canadian Forces Sports Awards ceremony in their Salute to the Olympians.
Following his competitive weightlifting and military career he turned his attention to coaching, and to the operation of health and fitness centres, passing on his love of physical fitness and strength training to others.
Although Northwestern Ontario did not have an athlete attend the 1964 Olympic Summer Games in Japan, we will get the chance to cheer on one of our own at the 2020 Tokyo Games with Kenora’s Gabe Mastromatteo taking to the pool.
He is currently slated to compete in the men’s 4x100 medley relay and his specialty, the breaststroke, and is carrying on a great tradition of swimmers from our region who have represented us with distinction at Olympic and Paralympic Games.
Until next time keep that sports history pride alive. Go Canada, Go!
Diane Imrie is the executive director of the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.
