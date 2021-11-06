Once again the York Lions had the bigger bite as they defeated the Lakehead Thunderwolves for the second time in two nights at Fort William Gardens.
Brendan Bonello made 38 saves and Alex Urygla scored the eventual winning goal as the Lions won 4-1.
The Thunderwolves fall to 0-2-0 on the young OUA season while visiting York climbs to 2-0 in the West Division. LU will try to avoid a three-game sweep tonight as both schools meet at the Gardens again.
Puck drop is 7 p.m.
Lakehead was on the plus end on chances and hits, but down 1-0 after one period despite outshooting the Lions 17-9. Brendan Browne fired in a rebound over a prone Blake Weyrick on a York powerplay at 16:14 to break the tape.
Spencer Blackwell barged through the Lions and fired one blocker side to tie it up at 2:54 of the second. But as the goal was being announced, Urygla backhanded the puck past Weyrick half a minute later on a York two-on-one to re-take the lead.
Lucas Theriault’s breakaway was thwarted by Weyrick, who was making his second consecutive Lakehead start. Weyrick came up huge with just over a minute left in the second, making a pad save on Dylan Riley on a pass from Lucas Breault. Justin Bean rang one off the far post and out with a minute left in the second.
“I thought we had our chances,” said Thunderwolves head coach Andrew Wilkins. “They stole the first coming out of that period 1-0. We just have to continue on that path and be stronger. We just have to execute on our chances. A couple of mistakes ended up in our net. In this league you have to limit turnovers, limit tough mistakes. I thought we deserved better for the majority of the game. It’s tough when you only score one goal.”
Weyrick, caught between playing the puck or dishing it off, coughed up the puck on a York steal at 2:54 of the third. Nik Malencia scored from the blue paint to make it 3-1. Brandon Yeamans polished off the scoring at 16:48.
Weyrick stopped 35 for 39 in save department.
Dilan Peters, a six-foot-six, 220-pound freshman, had a couple big hits for Lakehead.
York was 1-for-3 on the powerplay while the Thunderwolves went 0-5.
The Thunderwolves will play their first eight OUA games on home ice. Next weekend the Ryerson Rams will be in town for three games starting Thursday.
———
BASKETBALL, VOLLEYBALL OPENERS: Freshman Michael Okafor's three-pointer in the dying seconds was the game-winner as the Thunderwolves men's basketball team started their OUA season in style, rallying in the fourth quarter to beat the McMaster Marauders 84-83 on Friday night in Hamilton.
Okafor scored 20 points in his conference debut, while Laoui Msambya led the way with 24 points. LU was down nine points entering the fourth quarter.
In the women's game, Lakehead fell 74-65. Sofia Lluch was the Thunderwolves' top scorer with 18 points.
The men and women are both in action tonight in Hamilton.
At C.J. Sanders Fieldhouse, the Thunderwolves women's basketball team were swept 25-20, 25-20, 25-12 by the visiting Marauders.
The rematch goes tonight at the Fieldhouse starting at 7 p.m.