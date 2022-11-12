Cole Thiessen’s second goal of the game 13:22 into the second period turned out to be the winner as the Brock Badgers sent the Thunderwolves men’s hockey team to their fifth consecutive loss in a 3-2 final.
Lakehead’s Griffen Fox and Josh Van Unen tallied in the first period for a 2-1 lead, but Tyler Rollo tied the game seven minutes before the first intermission. Maclean stopped all seven shots faced in the third period. Losing goaltender Christian Cicigoi made 29 saves for the Thunderwolves, who are 0-3-2 since a 4-1 start.
LU and Brock play again tonight at the Gardens starting at 7 p.m.
It was a different outcome between Brock and Lakehead on the men’s basketball hardcourt in St. Catharines, Ont. A major statement was made by the visitors.
The No. 8-ranked team in the country took down No. 3 Badgers 92-90 in overtime on Friday night to remain unbeaten in OUA conference play.
Despite losing top players Michael Okafor and Javier Fernandez to fouls, Eric Gonzalez scored key buckets for LU in the extra session. The Thunderwolves (3-0) had been down by double-digit earlier in the game, but took a late lead before going up by five midway through overtime and ultimately hanging on.
Fernandez finished 21 points and Gonzalez added 20 points behind eight-for-11 shooting from the field. Nathan Bilamu hit for 18 points and Laoui Msambya finished with 15.
Isaiah Bujdoso and Godsman Kwakwah each poured in 14 points for the Badgers who fall to 2-1.
Both teams meet again this evening. Game time is 8 p.m. and can be viewed live at www.oua.tv.
However, LU’s women’s basketball is in an early hole in the regular season.
Noor Bazz led a balance attack with 13 points and Madalyn Weinhart added nine as Brock defeated the visiting Thunderwolves 53-29 on Friday evening.
Ally Burke was Lakehead’s top scorer with 10 points. Tiffany Reynolds delivered nine points and nine rebounds.
Friday’s outing was the Thunderwolves’ third-straight blowout loss to open the regular season. Lakehead could only muster one of four quarters with double-digit points.
Assistant coaches Dave McCallum, Lou Pero, Lindsay Wachter and Katelynn Zen continue to steer the ship for the team as Jon Kreiner remains away from the team for undisclosed reasons.
The schools rematch tonight in St. Catharines at 6 p.m., also available to stream live. The Thunderwolves return home to host the Ottawa Gee-Gees and Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks next weekend.
Meanwhile, the Thunderwolves women’s volleyball team are also 0-3 on the season after being swept on their homecourt at C.J. Sanders Fieldhouse on Friday. The Waterloo Warriors prevailed in three straight sets. Lakehead meets Waterloo again today at the Fieldhouse starting at noon.
