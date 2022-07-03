Hockey’s fraternity is all about connections, and Thunder Bay’s Rick Adduono is more connected than most.
Adduono enjoyed a long playing career at the junior, senior and professional level from the late 1960s to the 1980s. He retired and moved to coaching, starting with a five-year stint with the Thunder Bay Flyers junior A club.
After moving to help lead the ECHL’s South Carolina Stingrays in 1996, Adduono would cross paths and coach and eventually jumpstart the coaching career of bruising defenceman named Jared Bednar. These days, Bednar is better known as the head coach of the 2022 Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche.
“I was the assistant coach for two years with Bedsy, and I was the head coach for three years coaching him in South Carolina,” Adduono recalled of his association with Bednar. “He was very smart about the game. He wasn’t the greatest skater, he wasn’t the greatest puck handler. He just had enough skill to get by and help a team win.”
Bednar, a native of Yorkton, Sask., started in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League with the Humboldt Broncos in 1989. He split his second season with Humboldt and the Saskatoon Blades. Stints with Spokane, Medicine Hat, and Prince Albert in the WHL were followed by two complete seasons with Huntington in the ECHL, and a third year split between Huntington and the Stingrays.
Bednar had six seasons as a player with South Carolina, with appearances in the AHL with St. John’s Maple Leafs, Rochester Americans, and the IHL Grand Rapids Griffins interspersed.
In 434 ECHL games Bednar scored 61 goals, 130 assists while amassing 1,210 penalty minutes. He played 74 games in AHL and 74 games in the IHL, notably spending 420 minutes in the penalty box in those 148 contests.
After 12 minor league seasons as a player he began his coaching career as an assistant in South Carolina immediately after his playing career ended. He was an assistant coach with the Stingrays from 2002-07. When head coach Jason Fitzsimmons stepped down, Bednar was promoted for the 2007-08 campaign. Carolina won the Kelly Cup in his second season.
“Bednar had leadership qualities, even though he wasn’t that guy you’d throw out there on the power play. The odd time I’d put him in front of the net because he was so big (6-foot-3, 205 pounds), so tough” recalled Adduono of Bednar the player. “He was a great penalty killer. For me, I could use him up front as a penalty killer. In East Coast League, I could use him on defence (Bender’s natural position). You could use him in the last minute of play because he was very sound at his position.. He could help direct traffic with the other players.”
Then head coach Rick Vaive traded for Bednar and acquired him from Huntington. When Vaive stepped down as head coach, Adduono became head coach of the Stingrays. Bednar eventually became head coach of South Carolina in 2007 after five years as an assistant.
“He was a team player. It was all about winning, about having success. He had an opinion, and he liked to voice what he thought could help to make the team better. Back then, structural hockey isn’t like what it is now. Bedsy seemed to have a little bit of that on his plate back then, that’s the kind of person he was,” Adduono said.
Steady but unspectacular, Bednar was a tough hombre when push came to shove.
“Bedsy brings one hell of a lot of toughness. He never went looking for it, but I’m not sure there weren’t many guys tougher than Jared Bednar when he played,” said Adduono.
Bednar spent the 1998-99 season with Grand Rapids. Adduono lured Bednar back to South Carolina for the next season with an offer of player-assistant — more money, recruiting responsibilities, input on the team, and help with the mortgage.
Adduono recalled his sales pitch to Bednar to bring him back to South Carolina — and essentially spark a budding coaching career.
“I told him, ‘Who knows Beds? If you come back being a player assistant, your knowledge about the game, maybe someday you become a coach, take my job, I don’t know.’ I did everything I could do to lure him,” Adduono recalled.
Bottom line: It worked.
“Did you ever think that Jared Bednarr would win a Stanley Cup? Who knew?” said Adduono. “That was the nature of Bednar. To study the game. He knew X-s and O’s. Character, Bedsy knew the character of players,” assessed Adduono.
Adduono watches hockey broadcasts with a trained eye, and watching Bednar’s disposition during interviews is part of that.
“I thought from the time I coached Bedsy to now, his composure . . . . He was always a composed guy, unless he wanted to kick the (expletive) out of somebody on the ice, but even that he did with composure. . . . He really controlled himself well. Not getting too high, too low, saying it like it is,” said Adduono.
Colorado general manager Joe Sakic selected Bednar to coach the Avalanche six years ago. Colorado had a 48-point season in Bednar’s first year, but nearly doubled that total the next season.
“He won in the ECHL, he won in the American Hockey League. He’s developed players. That’s something as a coach you take pride in. They see you develop players. You’ve made them better,” said Adduono. “(The Avalanche are) one of the fastest teams ever in the history of the NHL in my opinion. With the puck, driving the net, moving the puck, jumping in the play, killing penalties, power play set ups. They do everything.”
Adduono also admired the way the Avalanche shifted gears from structured play to a more freewheeling style when required. Colorado took down teams with different approaches in each of the four rounds, dispatching of the Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues, Edmonton Oilers and the Tampa Bay Lightning.
“You have to have a system. Sometimes though, you have to leave the system and have a good time playing the game the way it should be played,” he said. “That also evolves into winning. . . I think Bedsy has a mixture of everything. He just has a knack of who to put on the ice when, when to change lines.”
Adduono takes great pride in seeing people he’s worked with ascend the hockey ladder, whether it’s players, media, or former assistant coaches reaching the pinnacle. Adduono texted Bednar on the eve of the Stanley Cup final game, and got one back when Bednar won.
Recently retired, the 67-year-old Adduono is a phone call away from accepting a new challenge in hockey.
“I still really miss coaching. If a guy got fired in Europe right now or at the start of the season and I got offered another opportunity I might take it,” he admitted. “That’s the hockey world, that’s the sports world, connections. Even when I was scouting, when I wasn’t coaching. When you’re coaching you’re recruiting, too. . . I still have all my scouting reports from over the years. I’m drowning in all the paper I have to tell you the truth.”
Still, Adduono’s influence on Bednar is easy to see. What conversation would the two colleagues have if they met again since Bednar’s achievements in the NHL.
“I’d say, ‘All right Beds, I want your systems and everything. Fill me in on what’s going on. Give me all the scoops of how you’ve become that great coach that you’ve become,’” Adduono said with a laugh. “Right now, what is he? He coaches the best team in the world and he’s the best coach in the world. I’d say, ‘Bedsy, it’s time for you to teach me.’”
