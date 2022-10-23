I would like to offer my sincere heartfelt condolences to the Adduono family on the loss of their go-to guy, Herb Adduono.
Adduono passed away on Oct. 7 at the age of 89.
I have known “Herbie” for the better part of my life. He was a fixture in our sports community, but was first and foremost a family man.
I can remember being 10 years old and Herbie would dance into Linda Calonego’s house, singing for her to put the coffee on. Herb was employed by Eddy’s Heating before he owned his own company that stands to this day. He put at the furnace in our house when I was young and we laughed. He installed the gas fireplace in my house years later. We laughed. He always had a smile, jokingly asking if I can be his girlfriend.
I can remember when I became a sports reporter we had many heart-to-heart conversations that stayed just between us. We had conversations when he was a referee and many when he was a trainer. I will always cherish those chats. If he had a scoop he gave it to me.
Herb loved being a referee and he knew what he was doing. He had a laugh or two doing that job can you imagine that!
Everyone — young and old — made him smile.
There is not one member of his family that should ever wonder if he was proud of you. He was very proud of his entire family.
The most amazing thing is that Herb did not understand he played a key part in each of his family’s success.
A father, grandfather and great grandfather, Herb taught them all the gift of gab as well as the art of hard work and dedication. The important part of giving back to your community. He taught them all to reach for their dreams. He taught them all that family is important. He taught them that family time together is priceless. He gave them character it was passed in the genes.
Herb’s passing will be hard on his family but what he has left behind is the magic of that family. It is time he spent some time with those that left before him. I know he missed a lot of people.
For now, we’ll leave it to until we meet again,
He touched the lives of many athletes. He will be remembered by many people.
Age catches up to everyone. This is one man I would not want to see suffer. May he rest in peace. He will be missed by many.
Funeral services will be held this Monday at 11 a.m., at St. Agnes Church performed by Rev. Jerin Louis. The service will be live streamed at the St. Agnes Parish Facebook page at www.facebook.com/stagnesrc.
Following the celebration of life luncheon at Da Vinci Center. If friends desire to make a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, Cancer Society or the Kidney Foundation of Canada it would be greatly appreciated.
Johan Vass is a Thunder Bay-based writer. Reach her at jvass@tbaytel.net.
