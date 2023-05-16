If there’s one Thunder Bay-centric constant in the National League Hockey since 2006, it’s that the Staal brothers always find themselves part of winning programs.
When the Eastern Conference final between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Florida Panthers opens on Thursday, that fact will hold to its truest form as all three Staal brothers currently in the league will face off against each other.
Eric and Marc are on the Panthers. Jordan is the captain of the Hurricanes. The family is guaranteed to be represented in the Stanley Cup final.
Including this season, nine of the last 18 Eastern conference finals have featured a Staal brother on one of the teams. It helped that Eric played on Cup contenders in Carolina (including a winner in 2006), Jordan was part of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ young core that included Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin which won the title in 2009 and Marc grew with a New York Rangers club that reached the NHL final in 2014 and was part of three total trips to the Eastern finale.
This showdown also marks the fourth Staal vs. Staal (now Staals) head-to-head playoff battle all time. Jordan’s Penguins beat Marc’s Rangers in 2008 and the Penguins took down Eric and the Hurricanes the following season.
In 2020’s infamous COVID-19 bubble playoffs held in Toronto, Jordan and Hurricanes swept Marc’s Rangers 3-0 in the qualifying round.
Depending on how this year’s Eastern final goes, it seems like Jordan has enjoyed all the bragging rights during family summer reunions.
And yes, I know what you’re thinking — it’s not the late 2000s or early 2010s. The Staals have been relegated to workable pieces on teams where other stars carry the load.
All three brothers are on or approaching the other side of 35. This could be the last kick at the Cup for all three of them.
Eric was a late signing on a PTO with Florida while Marc came over on a guaranteed veteran’s deal. Both are making the league minimum of $750,000 and both will be unrestricted free agents this summer. Marc is scoreless in 12 playoff games so far, but Panthers head coach Paul Maurice has trusted the 36-year-old defenceman in key situations. Marc played over 20 minutes in each of the Panthers’ five games en route to eliminating the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Eric, meanwhile, has a goal and an assist in 12 games with a minus-four rating. At 38, he’s shown sparks of aggressive forechecking from his line, but he averaged eight minutes of playing time in the second round. Eric is doing the same things he did in 2021 when he helped anchor the Montreal Canadiens checking line to the Stanley Cup final.
Jordan is the closest to still be in what’s considered a prime. The 34-year-old has scored twice and dished out six assists as Carolina has gone 8-3 in these playoffs. He scored 34 points while appearing in 81 of 82 regular season games.
All three are trusted in playoff situations because they’re each battle-tested. It crazy to think this June will mark the 20th anniversary of Eric’s draft day in the NHL where he went second overall. Marc followed in the 2005 draft at 12th and Jordan was the No. 2 pick in 2006.
Carolina versus Florida may not have been Eastern final many people predicted four weeks ago, but there will be extra intrigue as the Staals clash one more time.
Reuben Villagracia is the sports editor at The Chronicle-Journal. Reach him at sports@chroniclejournal.com. Listen to Reuben’s weekly Hear Ye, Hear Ye CJ Sports podcast on Spreaker, Spotify and Google podcasts.
