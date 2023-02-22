A first-round bye gave the Lakehead Thunderwolves a chance to heal, bond and prepare for the program’s first test of playoff men’s hockey since 2018.
The fun begins tonight when the Thunderwolves visit the Toronto Varsity Blues in Game 1 (7 p.m., www.oua.tv) of the best-of-three OUA West Division semifinals.
“It’s exciting hockey. We’re playing a good team in Toronto. Lots of work ahead of us,” Thunderwolves head coach Andrew Wilkins said prior to Monday’s practice at Current River Arena.
Wilkins and the team flew out of Thunder Bay on Tuesday afternoon.
Toronto finished fifth in the regular season with a 14-10-3 log with 79 goals for, 68 against before defeating the TMU Bold in the first round of the playoff last week.
Lakehead (18-6-3) — which moved from ninth to eighth in the Sports national rankings — won the West Division and also led the pack with 103 goals scored. The Thunderwolves beat Toronto twice in early January at Fort William Gardens. Their only trip to Varsity Arena resulted in a 4-1 loss in November.
“Toronto has a smaller rink, it’s a rink they’re really good in. . . . If you look at our record at that arena, we haven’t won there,” Wilkins said. “I think our guys are motivated to get the job done. You don’t look too much at the match-up during the regular season.”
The Blues had three players — Cole Purboo, Owen Guy and Owen Robinson — with 20 points or more in the regular season. Cole Purboo (13-9-22). In net, Jett Alexander compiled a 12-7-2 record with a 2.21 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage.
“They’re good. They’re a deep team. They play well together. Good solid, aggressive team,” said Wilkins. “I don’t think there’s one or two guys you can key in on. We just have to focus on playing the way we can and doing what it takes to get a couple of wins.”
Notably, Lakehead was relatively injury-free throughout the year, except for the Massie boys (Dylan and Noah). They’re at full health and available for this series.
“There were injuries throughout the year. Going into our last weekend we were fully healthy. Everybody’s ready to go,” said Wilkins.
Freshman Keighan Gerrie led LU with 15 goals. He was one of seven players who played all 27 games. He heated up in the second half.
“It was a good year for us as a group and me personally. We came in to the second half with a good mind set,” said Gerrie. “We did well in the first half, so we knew we could compete with the top teams, and we had a lot more confidence heading into the second half. We stuck to our game and got the results.”
The Wolves are close knit as a team. It showed on the ice.
“Special teams are always a tight group,” Gerrie said. ”We were pretty tight from the start. A lot of us, we played with each other last year. I didn’t take long for the new guys to fit right in with that. I guess we had some pretty big wins in the preseason, too.”
Griffen Fox is looking forward to the games with more importance.
“Having tons of fun. This week has been super exciting. We’re all super jacked up,” Fox said.
Lakehead haven’t played in 13 days. Rust won’t be a factor, said Fox.
“I think some people say you want to stay playing,” he said. “I think the way we looked at it is it’s one less team we have to beat to win everything.”
Fox led the team in scoring with 27 points. Spencer Blackwell, Josh Van Unen, Colin Van Den Hurk and Olivier Pouliot join him in the 20-point club. Six players are in the 15- 18-point range.
“I think that’s the biggest strength of our team to be honest. We’re just so deep and everyone can score, and we know that,” said Fox. “After that we have amazing defence and our goaltenders were awesome, too.”
Christian Cicigoi and Max Wright share the net. Cicigoi was 10-4-1 with a 2.74 goals against average and .915 save percentage. Wright went 8-2-1 with a 2.49 GAA.
After tonight’s game, the series moves to Thunder Bay for Games 2 and 3 (if necessary). Fox is confident home ice advantage will be just that for his squad.
“We know when we get to Thunder Bay the fans are going to help us out so much,” he said. “We’ve struggled in their arena to be honest. That’s in the back of our mind. Winning there would be so big for us. We have the best fans in the league by far. We have so much fun playing at home.”
Lakehead enters the postseason with a four-game winning streak, going 8-1-1 in their final 10 games.
“The goal was to make playoffs this year and play the way we want going into playoffs, improving. I think that we’ve done that,” said Wilkins. “Now it’s a whole new opportunity to keep that going.”
