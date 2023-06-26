The year 2023 is chock full of special milestone moments throughout the history of professional baseball in Canada, and more notably, in Thunder Bay.
Nationally, it was 33 ago, on Oct. 23, 1993 at the SkyDome in Toronto, when Joe Carter hit his famous home run in Game 6 of the World Series to clinch the Toronto Blue Jays’ second consecutive title.
It was also an important year for local baseball fans as the Thunder Bay Whiskey Jacks, and owner Ricky May, made their way to the Lakehead to compete in the revised Northern League.
I can still remember attending their opening day on June 22, 1993 which had an estimated crowd of over 6,200 fans packed into Port Arthur Stadium.
Many of those fans, including myself, stood three deep on the left field warning track to watch the team win their home opener 1-0 against the Sioux Falls Canaries.
The Whiskey Jacks provided fans with some great memories during their six season run before their move to Schaumburg, Ill., following the 1998 season.
A piece of the Whiskey Jacks still remains in Thunder Bay with their mascot Jack, finding a home in the display gallery of the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.
Top level baseball returned to the head of the lakes in 2003 when the Thunder Bay Border Cats joined the Northwoods League. Taking up residency at Port Arthur Stadium the team has done well over its 20-year history, bringing home the 2005 and 2008 league championship titles and serving as the training ground for a number of future MLB players.
I was fortunate to attend their recent home opener and it was great to see the players take to the field once again after a four-year absence.
When they announced the names of the players two of the loudest cheers went up for local pitchers Will Droll and Jack Pineau. The cheers got even louder when Pineau took to the mound to start the game, pitching into the fifth inning in what ultimately was a 6-3 win over the Duluth Huskies.
These two young athletes were carrying on a pitching tradition dating back many years to another locally developed pitcher who was a fan favourite and spent time in the professional ranks.
BORN in Fort William in 1930, Albert Onuliak who was known as “Ab” to his many fans, held the distinction of becoming one of the first of only a few Northwestern Ontario-produced ball players to be signed to a professional baseball contract by a major league club.
Developing his talents during the 1940s by pitching with local midget and junior teams, in his first season in the senior ranks the 18-year-old hurler shattered long standing records with such feats as pitching a 10 inning no-hitter and striking out 20 batters in a one-hit game.
Onuliak’s prowess at the plate was also impressive being often at, or near, the top of the league batting standings.
In 1950 his talents led him to the Jack Rossiter Baseball School in Florida. From there he was signed by the Washington Senators of the American League.
Onuliak went on to play for their farm team in Orlando, Florida.
The local papers there touted him as having an outstanding chance of going all the way to the majors. In 1953 Calvin Griffith of the Senators offered Ab a position on the club’s AAA team as a lead up to his entry into the major leagues. It was at this point that illness would unfortunately intervene forcing Ab to retire and ultimately end his advancement along the professional baseball trail.
Returning home, Onuliak played a couple of years with the Port Arthur Red Sox, where he not only had an outstanding strike-out record, but also was the top batter with his team. Sadly, in 1956, this young athlete passed away at the age of 25 years, bringing to a close his most promising baseball career.
In his memory the Ab Onuliak Memorial Trophy was presented by the Lakehead Baseball Association to honour the senior baseball batting champion. The accomplishments of Onuliak throughout his baseball career were that much more outstanding considering that he lost sight in one eye at the age of two years, a disability he did not let stand in his way as he ascended the ranks to professional baseball.
Another milestone in Thunder Bay’s professional baseball history goes back 110 years to Nov. 4, 1913 when a group of prominent citizens and businessmen gathered at Fort William city hall and decided to form a joint stock company called the Fort William Baseball Club. Their ultimate goal was purchasing the St. Cloud, Minn., Northern League franchise and moving it to the head of the lakes. A total of $10,000 was to be raised through the sale of stocks valued at $10 a share. A stock subscription committee was formed and prominent citizens with names such as McKellar and Rutledge throwing their financial and verbal support behind the project.
On May 20, 1914 their dream became a reality when the Fort William Canucks, in their red and white uniforms, took to the newly dedicated ball field at Arena Park, located at the corner of Archibald and Miles streets for Fort William’s firs-ever professional baseball game. The team continued to compete in the Northern League’s C division, facing teams from Duluth, Fargo-Moorhead, Grand Forks, Winona, Superior, Virginia and Winnipeg.
As Canada’s involvement in the First World War progressed the conflicts impact was felt on the professional baseball circuit, with the team disbanding in June of 1916, and the Northern League shutting down operations completely in July of 1917.
Ironically it was the same challenges of a world event, in this case a global pandemic, which shut down the Thunder Bay Border Cats’ operations following the 2019 season. Fortunately, they were able to come back, and they did so in style. As of this writing they are currently standing atop the Great Plains East Division of the Northwoods League.
Until next time keep that sports history pride alive and Go Border Cats Go!
Diane Imrie is the executive director of the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.
