After two years of interruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, three members of Lake Superior Biathlon from Thunder Bay travelled to Coleraine, Minn., to attend the Minnesota Region Cup at Mt. Itasca Winter Sport Center.
Hosted by Minnesota Biathlon, last weekend’s event consisted of a sprint and 7.5-kilometre pursuit races.
Brody Horihan and Abigail Skomoroh, both 12, competed in their inaugural 4.5K sprint race, which consists of three laps of cross-country skiing and two bouts of precision shooting.
Competing in the boys under-13 division, Horihan, with no penalties served for targets missed, posted a fifth-place finish behind Ian Brekke of Mt. Itasca Nordic Ski Association. Horihan’s time of 22 minutes and 17 seconds.
Even though Skomoroh served seven penalties for targets missed was able to gain a lead over the remainder of her field. Her efforts resulted in a first place finish with a posted finish time of 16:09.
In the open category 7.5K sprint event, Joel Haering competed strongly throughout. Starting in the eighth position, Haering was able to accelerate the course and maintain shooting focus in his first stage of shooting where he only served one penalty for missing the final target of the stage. Haering’s eagerness to remake lost time from the penalty loop, he return back into the range for the second stage of precision shooting, and only error with two missed target while shooting in the standing position.
In finishing his three laps, Haering posted a finished time of 24:04, a 1:28 lead over Carson Peterson of Minnesota Biathlon. The sprint race result determines the start position of the 7.5K held the following day.
In a pursuit race, each competing biathlete must ski five laps and complete four bouts of shooting.
“This race formats tests not only the endurance of skiing as the first person across the finish lines wins the race, but test the calming his or her breathing pattern during precision shooting stages to minimize the amount of missed targets. It’s like asking to thread a sewing needle after running a mile at full speed” said head coach Daniel Guay. “A grueling test through and through”.
In the men’s open 7.5K category, Haering was able to maintain his lead through all stages, where solid shooting in the prone position aided in his success to the finish line. He captured his second win of the season with a time of 27:22 and only nine missed targets.
Ryan Houseman of Minnesota Biathlon was second with a time of 28:21.
What astonished spectators and coaches alike the most was the outstanding skiing performance from Horihan and Skoromoh. Both have exited the start gate last in their respective open categories, and outskied many of their competitors.
Horihan placed sixth in the men’s open category.
Skomoroh crossed the line in 32:29 to finish third behind winner Hanne Gunthre, of Minnesota Biathlon.
Haering will next head to Craftsbury, Vt., competing in Biathlon Ontario’s Canada Winter Games Trials in hopes to earn a spot on the four-person team to represent Ontario in the 2023 Canada Winter Games in Prince Edward Island.
Lake Superior Biathlon is a non-profit amateur sport organization promoting an active lifestyle through their sport. Lake Superior Biathlon operates at both Kamview Nordic Centre, and Thunder Bay District Fish and Games Association Outdoor range. We are proudly sponsored by the Superior Shores Gaming Association.
