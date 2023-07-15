Hugo Boisvert knew the time was right to take the next step in his coaching career.
The 30-year-old Laval, Que., native had spent the better part of a decade honing his basketball-teaching skills at the club, high school and university level. When the Lakehead Thunderwolves — from a city Boisvert had never stepped foot in — came knocking, he answered with open arms.
“I was definitely at a place in my personal life where I had the luxury to do that,” Boisvert told The Chronicle-Journal in his office at C.J. Sanders Fieldhouse on Thursday. “I have the latitude to go wherever the right opportunity presented itself.”
Now officially a Thunder Bay resident, the new head coach of the Thunderwolves women’s basketball team has spent his first two weeks settling into his workplace — and that started with overseeing the various Thunderwolves summer camps for girls aged six to 18.
Boisvert, who replaces 19-year veteran Jon Kreiner, heard about the Thunderwolves job opening through former LU bench boss Stu Julius. Boisvert said the interview process with the LU athletics director Tom Warden and officials went beyond anything he had experienced. They asked Boisvert to run a live practice with the team in the middle of the season, making the process truly a hands-on experience.
“I hadn’t seen that before,” Boisvert recalled. “It was good.”
That interaction broke the ice. Since Boisvert’s hiring was announced in January, the coach has been in close communication with the returning players who are either in town for the summer or back in their respective cities. The group reconvened after the Canadian university women’s season for a mini-camp.
Boisvert even kept the lines of communications open with graduating seniors, including top scorer and captain Tiffany Reynolds, centre Lily-Gruber Schulz, Mariah MacFarlane and August Ricketts. The Thunderwolves are in their summer off-season conditioning programs.
“We’re doing a lot of things remotely right now with the team and with everybody,” he said. “We wanted to make sure that the girls had . . . precise things that we’re working on. . . . Also the priority is just building those relationships with each one and building trust, and getting to know them a little bit.”
Only Katie Ulakovic of Thunder Bay has been announced as Boisvert’s lead assistant coach for the 2023-24 campaign as the rest of the staff will be set this summer. Longtime Kreiner assistant Lou Pero retired after last season and the status of interim coach Dave McCallum is not known.
Boisvert credited Ulakovic — whose basketball coaching resume is similar to his — with making the transition a smooth one, especially in these first two weeks.
“We felt like we were speaking the same language,” he said. “And so that was really important to me . . . it’s not just the basketball stuff, it’s not just the Xs and Os. It’s mostly about the values that we want to get over and how we want to carry ourselves as a program.
“(Ulakovic is) a valuable member of the community here and she really has a deep sense of belonging for this community and this program,” Boisvert added.
Lakehead limped to a 3-19 record last season — a stretch riddled with poor play and uncertainty after the departure of Kreiner during the preseason. Reynolds and Gruber-Schulz were key pieces that won’t be back. So far, the recruiting class includes Alyssa Kreiner (Thunder Bay), Kelly-Ann Coulombe (Quebec City) and Neela Chanderolat (London, Ont.).
Transforming these players into a conference-contending unit won’t be an overnight trick, Boisvert said.
“It’s going to take time to kind of establish how we want to do things. . . . Everything’s going to be different, right?” he said. “And it doesn’t necessarily have to do with me — it’s just the reality of having a new coach and a new person in a position of leadership is you’re changing what you do and how you do things. So on the floor, and then also how we prepare. I think that will take some time to kind of take form.”
Until this year, Boisvert’s entire basketball career was built in and around his hometown and in the province of Quebec. He came up as a player in the junior and high school levels, culminating with a two-year run in a competitive amateur league.
Boisvert attended the University of Montreal to earn his physical education degree. He worked for the school board, but soon pivoted towards a dream of coaching hoops full time. Boisvert’s main mentor is Guillarme Giroux, the head coach of the Laval Rouge et Or women’s basketball team where Boisvert served as an assistant coach the past four years.
“Guillarme is a very open-minded coach and somebody who really values his assistant’s input,” Boisvert said. “So that’s a great seat to sit in as you feel like what you’re bringing to the table was actually being used and being put for the betterment of the team.”
July marks Boisvert’s first time in the Lakehead during the warm months. As the girls camps ended Friday, Boisvert might get a chance to stop and smell the roses — for a few weeks, anyway.
“I enjoy running. I love the trails. So there’s plenty of those over here,” he said. “I’m looking forward to go around but yeah, I love the smaller cities. (In Quebec), I don’t really enjoy the big cities.”
Boisvert’s first official training camp opens on Aug. 21. His first game patrolling the sidelines will be a non-conference tilt versus Algoma on Sept. 29 at the Fieldhouse. The OUA regular season starts on the road in Toronto on Nov. 3 against the TMU Bold. Lakehead’s conference home opener is Nov. 10.
