The Thunder Bay Thunderbolts 50th anniversary Grand Prix is hosting over 250 swimmers from 14 clubs, including athletes from Winnipeg, Minnesota, Sault St. Marie, Cornwall, Southern Ontario and Ottawa at the Canada Games Complex.
The Thunderbolts and Northwest Narwhal Swim Club represent Thunder Bay. Teams from Fort Frances, Dryden, Kenora, Atikokan and Red Lake round out the field.
“It’s nice to have kids from all over the region be able to come in and swim in the long course (50-metre) pool,” said event manager Ryan Fay. “Most of the small towns around here usually only have a 25-metre pool. Long course is what they swim in the Olympics. It gives kids a chance to see what an Olympic swimmer would do. We have electronic timing so they can see their time soon as they get out. Yeah, it’s exciting. It’s exciting for our older swimmers to get a little more competition.”
The three-day event features multiple swimming disciplines for athletes aged 12-and-under and 13-and-over. Friday’s docket included the 200 free, 50 breast, 400 IM, 100 fly, 100 backstroke and 50 free.
About 65 Thunderbolts are participating in this weekend.
Head instructor and former Olympian Andrew Ritchie found time in his busy day to chat.
“This is the marquee event for the club. The special part of this event is the fact that it’s the 50th anniversary of the Thunderbolt May Invitational,” said Ritchie. “The amazing thing for me is that I was at the very first one. To be here as head coach at the 50th is wonderful. Not many teams in this country have put on 50 years of consecutive meets like this. We’re extremely proud of this.”
Calli Graham was on hand from the Narwhal club to watch her nine-year-old daughter, Annika, swim in her very first competition.
“I’m super excited because I was a competitive swimmer for years and it’s exciting to see the next generation enter into the sport. It’s especially special that it’s the 50th anniversary of swimming in Thunder Bay,” said Graham, biding her time in the stands before Annika’s 100 backstroke heat began.
Graham swam with the Orcas “for many years, back in the day.”
“It looks like Annika takes after me because one of my strongest strokes was always the breast stroke. I think Annika is going to take after me and be really strong in that.”
Ritchie calls the Narwhals the Thunderbolts’ “first cousins” in local swimming. He’s a master swimmer “still chasing records” while encouraging his students to do the same. He spoke to the proud tradition of the Thunderbolt program.
“It’s surreal. I’ve been a Thunderbolt my entire life essentially,” he said. “I started with the club when it was formed in 1972, when a man named Dan Talbot came here from Australia. Four years later, eight Thunderbolts were on the 1976 Olympic Team for Montreal. To come back here and coach these kids as their head coach is surreal and it’s fantastic.”
Ritchie was on the Canadian National Swim Team for five years.
“The sport itself is a common language, a worldwide language actually. Everybody knows the rules, everybody the strokes. There’s a lot of commonality there. It’s a voice of peace across the world,” he said.
The 63-year-old Ritchie is looking to impart his years of experience on his young students.
“They’re always winning. You don’t have to touch first to be winning,” he said. “You’re always winning. You’re making friends, you’re keeping in shape mentally and physically. There’s no such thing as losing in my opinion.”
Coach Ritchie is looking to improve the Thunderbolt experience.
“We’re extra excited about our blocks,” said Ritchie. “The starting blocks that were here were from the Canada Games (1980). These blocks were good when we listened to music on vinyl, but we don’t listen to vinyl anymore.”
As a former Olympian, Ritchie applied for a grant and secured the funds to buy block number one — at a discount. Thunder Bay met the challenge to buy the other seven.
“It’s quite the story of how we got all eight, but we got all eight,” said Ritchie, who said each one was a hefty $5,000 even with the discounts.
Ritchie is hoping to acquire a state-of-the-art timing system and new scoreboard.
“So we’ll be able to host National and Provincial meets again.”
Today, the Thunderbolts will dedicate block one to Don Talbot.
“(Talbot) came to Thunder Bay with a program that barely existed and within four years had eight of us in the finals at the Olympics with the top swimmers in the world,” Ritchie said. “To be here and to dedicate that block is very emotional for me. This is tribute to him. Mr. Talbot founded the club and we became one of the top clubs in the country. Quite frankly, I want to see us be there again.”
Action at the Complex continues until Sunday.
