Thunder Bay is well represented on the returning edition of Thunder Bay Border Cats.
Right-handed pitcher Jack Pineau, lefty Will Droll and infielder Porter Jorgenson are coming off a six-game road trip to open the new Northwoods League baseball season.
Now the Cats are back home. Finally.
For the first time since 2019, a league game will be played in Thunder Bay when the Border Cats host the Duluth Huskies at Port Arthur Stadium. The team was held from action due to restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic
Pineau will get the start for the hometown team tonight when the first pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.
Gates open at 5:35 p.m. Live entertainment will begin in front of the main entrance of the stadium at 5 p.m.
“It’s a dream come true. I’ve been watching these guys play ever since I was a little guy. Actually being (a Border Cat) is pretty surreal,” Pineau said last week.
Pineau came within a strike of getting out of a sixth inning bases loaded jam with a shutout intact in a 4-2 loss to Mankato in his first start of the season on May 30. He struck out eight. Jorgenson has appeared in two games, going 1-of-7 with two RBIs and three walks. Droll worked one inning so far where he allowed a hit and two runs.
The Border Cats went 2-4 on their trip. Tonight’s game is the first of a four-game set against Duluth.
Pineau was an accomplished hockey player with the Thunder Bay AAA Kings. Many of the attributes needed on the ice surface translate well to the ball diamond.
“On the mental side of things, in hockey, even if you have a bad shift you have another one in the next two minutes so you have to forget about that. Same with pitching. Next pitch, you have to refocus on every single pitch,” he said.
Pineau, the youngest player on the team at 18, brings a four-seam fastball, two-seam fastball, curveball, slider and a change-up to the mound.
“Fastball’s been pretty much 90, 92 m.p.h. all year at North Carolina. Looking to put a little more on it this summer,” said Pineau.
Pineau reports to Creighton University in mid-August. This spring he was in North Carolina playing for Pro5 Sports Academy, an organization that prepares elite ballplayers from the United States and around the world for college and professional ranks. He also played for Team Canada in the world junior championship last season.
All of that experience will translate well in Pineau’s freshman year of college ball at Creighton.
“Facing college guys all summer, that’s what I’ll be facing at Creighton. The best I can do to prepare is be here,” said the six-foot-two, 182-pound Pineau.
Teammate Zane Skansi was a red shirt junior at Creighton. Pineau is fresh out of high school.
Thunder Bay split its first four games before being swept in Waterloo last Friday and Saturday.
“It’s coming full circle to be honest. Pretty much everything I’ve been working on these last couple of years has built up to these kind of moments,” said Pineau. “I might be a little nervous for the home opener, but excited for it, too.”
Droll is looking forward to earning more innings in relief.
“Fastball, curveball, mix in a change-up when I get ahead in the count to righties. I’ve pretty much been sticking to the fastball and curve,” said Droll, a sophomore at the University of Pittsburgh.
He lives around the mid-80s, hitting the low 90’s on occasion. Droll has thrown well his last couple of bullpen sessions.
“I think I’ve gotten sharper even in the last couple of days or so,” he said.
Droll didn’t see much action with the University of Pittsburgh in his freshman year.
“I think the most work I got was in a league in Virginia. I was more a long reliever down there. I did pretty well,” said Droll.
Like Pineau, Droll is looking forward to coming home.
“It’s going to be good for the community of Thunder Bay when the Border Cats come to town. Talking to a lot of people, I think it’s going to be a packed stadium Tuesday night,” he predicted. “Especially playing Duluth. It’s a rivalry. Even me as a kid, having that experience of going to games, it’s going to be pretty electric for the youth coming in to see some good baseball. Got a lot of buddies coming.”
Jorgenson had an insider’s view of the Border Cats as a youngster. His parents — Janice and Brad — owned the team, and his older brother, Bryce, played for them.
“It feels great, me growing up in that kind of environment and then now be part of it. Seeing the other side of it, just a great opportunity for me,” said Jorgenson, a wiry infielder at six-foot-one and 179 pounds.
Jorgenson signed on as a temporary player. As the waning portions of remaining college and university seasons conclude, signed players will join the Cats supplanting the five or so “temps” presently on the roster.
Brothers Bryce and Devon are both athletes.
“Ever since I’ve picked up a bat he’s been right there. I owe a lot of my success and baseball experience to Bryce for sure,” said Porter.
While Devon chose soccer and plays for the Thunder Bay Chill, all three bring a competitive edge to the field.
“I was at Century College (in Minnesota) this year. Tough start. But I won the shortstop position. I was at the shortstop position all the playoffs. Terrific experience. Really happy how that turned out for me,” said Jorgenson.
The experience gained with the Border Cats will help in his freshman season.
“So far I’m with the team until some of the road guys get here. As of right now I don’t think the 6th is scheduled for me. But we’ll see,” said Jorgenson.
“Whether I’m here or whether I’m not be ready to see the Cats at the top of the leaderboard to the end of the year. We got a good group here, for sure.”
