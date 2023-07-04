Thunder Bay’s Brayden Kuriger grounded hard into a double play with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Border Cats’ run at a first-half pennant ended with a 3-2 loss to the Willmar Stingers on Monday.
The Cats (17-15) had needed a win and an Eau Claire Express loss in Rochester in order to win the Great Plain East division crown and a playoff berth. As it turns out, neither happened as the Express rolled to a 12-1 win in Minnesota.
“We have a lot of real talented players and it’s a shame we didn’t walk away first half champions,” said Border Cats manager JM Kelly. “I definitely thought we had the talent to do it. I’m going to do a lot of self-reflecting, figure out where I went wrong where I feel like we could have different decisions in different spots. Wins and losses are on me.”
The Cats will regroup for the second half of the season starting Tuesday when they hit the road for a pair of games against Eau Claire. A four-game set at home against Rochester follows on Thursday through Sunday.
On Monday, Border Cats starter Jack Pineau set down 10 in a row, but ran into trouble with two out in the top of the sixth inning. Back-to-back RBI singles by Drew Dirksen and Sean Rimmer sent the Thunder Bay native to the showers with a no-decision. Peyton Fosher came on in relief to put out the fire.
Fosher hung until the eighth inning, giving way to Cole Poirrier in a 1-2-3 9th. In the Willmar half of the 10th, Luke Williams hit a single for the game-winning run.
Down 3-2, the Cats’ clawed back. Tyler Kehoe’s bunt was thrown to third to retire Jonah Sutton. Consecutive singles by Trey Lewis and Logan Johnstone loaded the bags until Kuriger’s hard smash was intercepted at third for the force and thrown to first for the first-half ending double play.
Pineau’s start, nearly flawless through five innings, went five and two-thirds innings with just two Stinger runs allowed in his final frame.
“I was really happy with the way the team played (Monday),” said Pineau. “To be honest, I think we gave away a couple of games we should have won throughout the first half. We all know that. Second half we’ll have a new look to our group and we’re not going to give any games away.”
Nate Zyzda allowed no runs and three hits in his most effective start of the season. Side-armer Andrew Baumgart was on the pump for Thunder Bay’s two-run uprising in the seventh inning.
Thunder Bay tied it up with a pair of runs. Zane Skansi’s plated Johnstone with a double to right center. Travis Chestnut’s single scored Skansi. Tyler Griggs followed with another two-out single and walked to second after Chestnut stole third, but Patrick Engskov ended the rally with a fly out.
Ben Irsfeld — Willmar’s fourth pitcher of the evening — picked up the win for the Great Plains West division-winning Stingers, beat the Cats twice in succession with 3-2 extra-inning scores. Poirrier took the loss.
Chestnut went 4-for-5 for Thunder Bay, raising his average to .383.
“It’s tough. I thought today we had a lot of hard hit balls,” said Chestnut. “The name of the game is hitting where they ain’t. Unfortunately we didn’t. It is what it is. All you do is reload for (today’s) game now.
