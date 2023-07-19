Barring a miracle on grass, clay and Astroturf, the Thunder Bay Border Cats will be on the outside looking in come playoff time in the Northwoods League.
Thunder Bay suffered another second-half season loss on Tuesday, falling 13-9 to the Minnesota MudPuppies at Port Arthur Stadium.
The MudPuppies, a part-time travelling team in the U.S. summer collegiate baseball loop, struck for five runs in the sixth inning and three more in the seventh inning to put the game away.
The Border Cats fall to 3-12 in the second half after going 17-15 in the first half and coming within a game of winning the Great Plains East Division title and a guaranteed playoff berth.
Now, the lone Canadian club in the NWL is last in the division.
The truth is it’s not all about winning a half anymore, said Border Cats pitching coach and acting manager Nolan Atkins.
“The approach right now is we’re just trying to get the guys better,” Atkins said before Tuesday’s game. “The more they improve, the more games we’re going to win. They’re playing hard. They’re good kids. There’s been games where we’ve been a hit away, an inning away, an error away from winning a lot of games in the big moment.”
Riely Hunsaker, the first of five Border Cats hurlers used on Tuesday, made his first appearance of the season.
Minnesota (7-9) batted around in the first inning, greeting Hunsaker with a four-run barrage. Mud Puppies starter Will Fazio allowed five in his half as the two teams battled it out in front of 926 fans at the stadium.
“We’re just trying to see how much better we can get these guys so when they go back to school they can make an impact right away. That’s the ultimate goal for a lot of these guys. A lot of them are young players,” said Atkins, who is running the team while field manager JM Kelly is away temporarily for personal matters.
“This is fun and we’re trying to win and we want to win but the end goal is seeing them improve. Hopefully they improve and come back here even better.”
La Crosse was 11-1 entering Tuesday’s place and second-place Waterloo was 11-3. Thunder Bay has 21 games left to make any kind of run.
The Cats will have to turn the page on Tuesday’s loss. They were shutout for the last seven innings and didn’t record a hit past the third.
Minnesota threatened in the fifth inning. Griffin Catto surrendered a sacrifice fly to Kyle Law with the bases loaded, but second baseman Karson Krowka snared a line drive, fully extended to evade further trouble. It was a pivotal play at the time.
Catto struggled in the sixth inning, forcing Atkins to bring out fellow Canadian Jacob Gajik. Gajik gave up a two-run double and two-run single to put the Puppies up 10-9, but did strike out the side. Gajik ultimately took the loss.
Josh Kirchhoff pitched five and-a-third innings of one-run ball to collect the Mud Puppies win. Ethan Sannes pitched two flawless innings to lock it down.
Both teams walked 10 batters.
Law had five RBI to lead the Puppies. Kehoe raised his season total to 34 RBI with three on the game.
Thunder Bay loaded the bags with one out in the 7th but failed to score recording a pair of strikeouts to end the threat.
Game time was 3:38. Over 400 combined pitches were thrown.
The Cats and MudPuppies meet again tonight at 6:35 p.m. before Thunder Bay hits the road against the Rochester Honkers.
Kelly is expected to rejoin the team during the trip.
