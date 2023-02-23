Huge congratulations are in order for Thunder Bay’s own Mia Bosch.
The Thunder Bay Chill youth soccer star, who is currently plying her trade at Shattuck-St. Mary’s prep school in Minnesota, has announced a verbal agreement to continue her athletic and academic path at South Dakota State University.
The Jackrabbits are an NCAA Division I team that plays in the Summit League intercollegiate conference.
Bosch has been a regular on the provincial’s soccer radar since before her high school years moving up the ranks of the Chill rep programs. Before moving to Shattuck-St. Mary’s, Bosch played for the St. Patrick Saints
South Dakota State’s women’s soccer team went 13-1-5 overall last season, reaching the first round of the playoffs. No Canadians were on the Jackrabbits’ roster.
Meanwhile, it was busy week for several of the city’s young teams. The Chill sent five teams to play a series of exhibition games against St. Croix SC. The Chill’s under-17 boys club participated in the Presidents Day Showcase in front of several college and university coaches.
The under-18 girls Chill team travelled to Vaughan for the Ontario Cup indoor finals, but came up short in qualifying from the group stages.
The Superior Rush also hit the road as the club sent five younger squads to show their talent in the annual Golden Boy tourney in Winnipeg.
The Chill senior team announced their schedule for the 2023 USL League Two season. After a pair of exhibition games in town on May 20-21 versus the Winnipeg Lions, the team will open their league campaign on the road against Manitoba FC on May 27. Thunder Bay’s USL Two home opener at Chapples Park is June 2 versus Rochester FC.
LEAGUE WATCH: In Thunder Bay women’s indoor league action, Advanced 1 Stop defeated Confederation College 5-2 with Drita Voca netting twice for the victors.
Emma Cutting and Zoe Power scored as Superior Rush blanked the Thunder Bay Chill 2-0.
It was four-star performance from Phoenix Debrusk in second-division play as she netted all four goals in Fusion’s 4-0 win over Cheadle’s Champs. A lone effort from Kendra Moen was enough to secure the points as Daniars defeated Eclipse 1-0.
Jamie McKenzie and Krista Schaaf were each on the scoresheet as the Lightning got the better of Legends 2-0.
In the men’s leagues, first-division leaders Juventus maintain a 12-point cushion atop of the standings after a close 2-1 triumph over Lakehead University.
There is an exciting race in the second division. The Lions defeated Qatar FC 6-3 and hold a slender one-point edge over Roma Bakery, who were 2-0 winners over Dynasty FC 2-0.
Dragons FC open up a seven-point advantage in the third-division standings after a comfortable 9-1 result over Thunder FC.
PRO WATCH: Major League Soccer returns this weekend with Toronto FC looking for a vastly improved campaign to that of last season. The Reds kick off their schedule with a match up with DC United.
Other news of note, includes Arsenal returning to the top of the English Premier League after defeating Aston Villa 4-2 and it was a clinical performance by Real Madrid in the Champions League in a 5-2 thumping of Liverpool.
John Rider’s column runs in The Chronicle-Journal. Reach him at jrexp@tbaytel.net.
