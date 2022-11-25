Thunder Bay’s Bill Graham rolled his second sanctioned perfect 10-pin bowling game of his career.
Graham pulled off the feat — the first perfecto of the 2022-23 season in town — on Wednesday during the alley’s open singles league at Mario’s Bowl. Graham is the general manager of Mario’s Bowl.
He rolled a 682 series with the 300 sandwiched in the middle, on lanes Nos. 5 and 6. Graham’s first perfect game was recorded on May 29, 2010 at the national championships in Alberta, making Wednesday’s run Graham’s first on home turf. A perfect is 12 consecutive strikes.
This is also the second perfect game since the return of 10-pin bowling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Michael Makela hit the 300-mark at Mario’s in 2021.
Thirty-three bowlers in Thunder Bay have rolled perfect games, including one woman, Nicole Walker.
Of the 33, 12 have done it multiple times. Andrew Hill has done it a record 13 times while Graham is the most recent bowler to join the list.
