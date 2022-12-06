Geoff Walker is looking to put his stamp on the Kam River Fighting Walleye.
The new head coach’s first major test over the weekend was a critical success. The Kam River Fighting Walleye defeated the Thunder Bay North Stars 2-1 in a shootout on Saturday night to sweep a two-game set at Fort William Gardens.
Since taking over last month, Walker — the former general manager and coach of the Red Lake Miners for the past four seasons — has won three of his four games at the Walleye’s helm.
Kam River is perched atop the Superior International Junior Hockey League standings with a 19-5-1 record. They’re on a three-game winning streak and are 9-1-0 in their last 10.
Despite the success, improving on special teams is Walker’s immediate goal. The Fighting Walleye’s power play is working on a 13.4 per cent clip, still the lowest in the league after a slow start. The penalty kill success rate is 85.1 per cent. The Walleye have allowed one short-handed goal against and have scored five themselves.
“We’re trying to install things slowly. Piece, by piece, by piece. We put the penalty kill in just this week,” said Walker. “They executed it very well for it being the first week. We want to push them down into space where we’re in control even though they’re on the power play. We did that, and we had a huge (penalty kill) at the end (of the third on Saturday). Credit to those guys.”
Walker, along with Walleye general manager Kevin McCallum, were one of the more busier SIJHL duos ahead of the Dec. 1 roster cut-off date. They added defencemen Joshua Pufahl and Joshua Morton and forwards Kobe Braham and Riley Borody. Borody has two games under his belt, recording an assist. Pufahl and Morton saw action on Saturday.
Kam River heads to Fort Frances for a weekend pair against the Lakers.
The North Stars, meanwhile, had entered last week as the SIJHL’s hottest team. Successive losses to Sioux Lookout and the Walleye have them winless in three. The Stars are in fifth place with two games in hand on Sioux Lookout and five in hand on second place Red Lake. Thunder Bay is also 0-3-1 against cross-district rival Kam River this season.
Stars head coach Rob DeGagne wants to see his team at full health.
“We have three guys, keys guys, that are injured that have been long-term injuries for us,” said DeGagne.
“Zach Davis, William Demkiw and Mason Wesley haven’t played all year. Mason will probably be back before anyone else. The other two guys will back here after January. Hopefully we can make some additional moves, too. If we can get a few more guys we’ll be OK.”
Forward R.J. Dickie was acquired by the North Stars from the Blind River Beavers of the NOJHL on Dec. 1. He played 10 games for Red Lake earlier this year scoring four goals while assisting on six others. He played Saturday night, but didn’t finish the game due to injury.
DeGagne’s crew travels to Sioux Lookout for a Thursday rematch against the expansion Bombers in their lone game this week. Sioux Lookout leads the season series three games to one.
On the plus side, two boisterous crowds took in the weekend action at the Stars’ Gardens home. Saturday’s 1,923 fans eclipsed Friday’s crowd by exactly 100.
After playing to a 1-1 tie after regulation and overtime, the Walleye needed five rounds and a Ryan Doucette goal on North Stars netminder Keenan Marks to outlast the hosts.
Winning goaltender Eric Vanska turned aside Jake Parker’s attempt to end the game.
Vanska stopped 46 of 47 shots for his league-best 14th win, while Marks saved 41 of 42 in the Thunder Bay net.
“I find this barn you know, it can be tough to have that calm presence. Just relax, take a deep breath and focus in on the next shot,” Vanska said of playing both games in front of big crowds. “I was battling pretty hard (Friday). They were making it pretty tough on me. My defence (Saturday) were just amazing. They were letting me see a lot of pucks. Made my job pretty easy.”
Jonah DesRosiers opened the scoring for the Stars at 16:10 of the second. Kam River’s Anthony Oviedo countered at 6:21 of the third, collecting a rebound on a point shot from Jack Cook, and stuffing it in from close range.
The Walleye survived a late third-period penalty. Marks stopped Doucette on a breakaway in extra time, while Vanska made four tough stops to keep it going.
Thunder Bay’s Dimitri Trahiotis rang his shootout effort off the post on Thunder Bay’s fourth shot of the shootout. Doucette made good on Kam’s fifth try while Vanska turned aside Jake Parker for the win.
Jamie Fuchs, Nolan Desjardins, Edison Weeks, Trahiotis and Parker were thwarted in Thunder Bay’s shootout attempts, while Kam River’s Max Leduc, Jeremy Dunmore, Cook, Euan Morrison were blanked.
