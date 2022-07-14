Two players and a coach from the Thunder Bay Queens girls hockey program will compete at the Ontario Summer Games.
The Games is an Ontario Women’s Hockey Association under-16 even held every two years in the province. This year the games are held in the Toronto area.
The OWHA Under-16 High Performance Program is designed to introduce athletes to an elite setting and offe athletes an opportunity to participate in the association’s identification/Ttryout preliminary camps held in the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa and Thunder Bay on April 23.
Athletes selected to move onto the Ontario Summer Games were based on their performance at the preliminary camps and were evaluated on skills including skating, individual puck skills, team puck skills, compete level, hockey sense, and intangibles both on and off ice.
Out of those camps, a selected number of athletes have been invited to participate in the Ontario Summer Games.
In addition to the players, female coaches and trainers were invited to apply for an opportunity to participate in the games and part of the experience of the High-performance setting to support the athletes in Ontario as well gain experience, further development, and get more involved in athlete development and be a role model to our young up and coming female athletes.
From the Thunder Bay camp, Olivia Brassard and Makenzee Kostiuk who both play with Queens, were selected to attend the 4-day event in Toronto, and Tammy Reynolds has been selected as one of the eight head coaches for the tournament.
Brassard and Kostiuk are both on Team Grey, while Reynolds will not find out what team she’s coaching until arriving in Toronto on Monday.
“This is my third games with OWHA and the Ontario Games and I’m really excited to be selected again for this year,” Reynolds said. “I understand that all the coaches are female for these games, so it will be really great to see other women coaches and staff members contributing to the advancement of women in the sport of hockey and to see young athletes achieve their dreams of possibly playing for Team Canada one day.”
Both Kostiuk and Brassard will suit up for under-18 AA Queens for the upcoming season and Brassard says she, “is most excited for the whole experience (of the Ontario Games). The highs, the lows, meeting friends and coaches, the high level of hockey and the opening ceremonies. I’m just excited to take it all in with the other amazing players.”
Kostiuk is looking forward to the experience as well.
“I’m really looking forward to everything the Games have to offer and the tournament. The opportunity to meet new friends, play some hockey and be part of this event,” she said.
The tournament consists of eight teams, with 20 players on each team, and a full staff. The hockey tournament starts on July 21 and runs to July 24. The scores of each game will be posted on the OWHA website.
