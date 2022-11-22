The road to the Grey Cup for any Canadian Football League team is long, arduous, physically taxing and full of slings and arrows of outrageous fortune.
The same can be said for the actual road to the Grey Cup, although getting there is nowhere near “half the fun.”
Air travel today is uncertain and challenging. It is always tiresome, sometimes bumpy, and prone to delays and cancellations.
But a trip from Thunder Bay to Regina, Sask., should not take 24 from leaving your home to the final touchdown (pun intended) at your destination.
Mechanical issues necessitated a change of planes in Edmonton, resulting in a four-hour delay arriving in Thunder Bay.
That delay resulted in passengers missing their various connectors, and then enjoying a peaceful four hour night’s sleep before continuing the odyssey from Toronto.
The security line was literally from here to eternity (even at 5 a.m.) at Lester Pearson Airport for the next leg of the journey. Despite being a prime destination of choice for Canadian football fans, the airline decided that it would be desirable to fly over Regina to visit another CFL city. Not enough flights to Regina for Grey Cup week. Hmmm. . . . . Welcome to Calgary.
Due to the efforts of Brock at the gate, it was possible to get to Regina two hours earlier than scheduled (usurping the seat of the flight attendant). To add to the excitement, mechanical issues arose on that earlier flight, resulting in a mass deplaning and an extremely joyful romp of five kilometres through the terminal to the replacement plane.
All passengers enjoyed the luggage race, while blaming the jinxed passenger from Thunder Bay for their plight.
Upon arriving at the new gate, Brock did the necessary CPR on older passengers, while looking at one of them and saying “As soon as I saw the bridge coming out, I thought of you and said ‘oh no.’
The new plane successfully departed to a hearty sitting ovation of the relieved passengers, only ninety minutes late. Fortunately, Regina was still there on arrival. It was great to arrive a whole half hour before expected.
The unduly lengthy travelling experience was quickly forgotten amidst the hospitality and enthusiasm of the Regina Grey Cup volunteers. It would be misleading to suggest that the volunteers were well trained; the genuine kindness and warmth of the drivers, greeters and festival workers is merely part of the Saskatchewan way
. The attitude stems from pride in their football Roughriders and a deep sense of appreciation for their one connection to professional sports.
During the weekend, the jinxed passenger from Thunder Bay never took one taxi or uber. Drivers assigned to VIP transport designated that passenger for VIP treatment, taking him back and forth to the hotel. When courtesy vehicles were not available, rides were offered by locals who were simply at the festival for their own enjoyment.
Time was spent talking to CFL alumni like Michael Collymore, Leo Ezerins and Bob Bronk, mainly about concussion protocols and the necessary involvement of a neurologist for treatment. High school classmates were in the city to spend time with for meals or coffee chats.
At the Saturday afternoon walk throughs, players like Stanley Bryant, Brady Oliveira, Andrew Harris and McLeod Bethel-Thompson were engaging and playful, belying the nerves and anxiety about the upcoming big game. The traditional outdoor Calgary Stampeder breakfast featured the tasty “handwarmer” of a patty sausage covered by maple syrup between two pancakes
A dinner with the entire Blue Bomber medical staff was enlightening and educational (the staff consisting of two orthopaedic surgeons, two sports medicine physicians and one chiropractor).
It would be nice to report on what was learned that evening, but alas the confidences must be kept. The big news was the insistence of the entire staff that Zach Collaros would play in the Grey Cup and be just fine.
Grey Cup day is the climax of the week, as it should be. The Football Reporters of Canada have their annual gathering in the morning, now to exclusively to celebrate the induction of the newest members into the media wing of the Canadian Football Hall of Fame.
The inductees for 2022 were writer Ed Willes and TSN broadcaster Glen Suitor. Both inductees were eloquent, grateful and thoughtful.
Suitor elaborated on the teamwork essential for an excellent television product.
After a stellar eleven year career as a defensive back in the CFL, Suitor is surprisingly in the hall only for his media work. He played an important role in the 1989 Grey Cup triumph of Saskatchewan over Hamilton by a score of 43-40 in what has been called the greatest Grey Cup ever.
Travel woes aside, it was another spectacular Grey Cup Festival. It marked another coming together of three-down football fans wearing all of the team colours in a national party, centered in the heartland of the country. It was capped off by a Toronto Argonauts 24-23 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday.
Regina did itself proud. Hamilton in 2023 and Vancouver in 2024 have a very high bar to meet for future festivals to celebrate Canadian football.
Kevin Cleghorn is a Thunder Bay-based lawyer, a member of the Football Reporters of Canada. He hopefully will return to Thunder Bay in a timely fashion following a trip to Regina for the Grey Cup.
