Canada defeated Mexico 9-1 on Tuesday at Thunder Bay’s Baseball Central to open action in the Women’s Baseball World Cup Group A stage playdowns.
The game was stopped for 90 minutes in the middle of the third due to bad weather, with Canada in front, 2-1.
Madison Willan led the Canadian attack, going 2-for-2 with four RBI and two runs scored.
Before the rain delay, it was a close game with both pitchers keeping their team in the game. Rosa del Castillo of Mexico and Canada’s Raine Padgham pitched during the first half of the game.
However, after the rain, both teams turned to their bullpens, and the Mexican relievers imploded in the bottom of the fourth, giving up six runs. For Canada, Allison Schroder and Kaitlyn Ross pitched three scoreless innings to secure Canada’s first win.
Canada will host Hong Kong tonight at 7:30 p.m., also at Baseball Central.
Hong Kong 9, Korea 8
Hong Kong, China’s leadoff hitter Wing Hin Ng went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored to lead her team’s offence in their 9-8 victory Tuesday.
Hong Kong entered the seventh inning with a two-run deficit, but Ng’s two-run single capped a four-run rally to grab the win.
Hong Kong, China took an early lead in the first, but Korea recovered in the second with a three-run triple from clean-up hitter Nuri Shin. It was one of only four hits in the game for Korea.
With the score 7-5 in the top of the seventh inning, Hong Kong mounted a four-run rally to take the lead over. A go-ahead two run single from Ng gave Hong Kong their first lead since the bottom of the second inning.
Yik Shan Hung pitched three innings in relief and took the victory for Hong Kong. She didn’t allow a single hit, but walked five and hit four opponents.
U.S. 3, Australia 2
Behind a great pitching performance by their starter Elise Berger, the United States defeated Australia 3-2 on Tuesday afternoon at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay.
A pitching duel was expected between two of the rising stars of the game. Berger took the ball for Americans while Genevieve Beacom started for Australia. However, the outcome of their outings was not the same.
Berger was the winning pitcher after five and two-thirds innings of work and 84 pitches. She allowed two hits and one run, with a strikeout.
On the other side, after two scoreless innings, Beacom lost the command of her pitches in the third inning, walking three consecutive hitters.
Then she tossed a nasty breaking ball to Alex Hugo that Australia catcher Madisson Heath couldn’t glove, allowing the first run of the game crossing the plate on a passed ball. She was pulled one batter later, but Allison Steane walked Remi Schaber to score the second run of the game.
Australia scored twice in the sixth frame thanks to a grounder from Abbey McLellan and a single off the bat of Caitlin Eynon. On the play, Jillian Albayati threw out Leah Cornish at home plate with a perfect throw.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.