(Editor’s note: This is the second part of a three-part run of Blasts from the Past columns reflecting on the 1972 Summit Series during the 50th anniversary this month)
Canadians had a unique emotional reaction to the 1972 Summit Series.
I believe it partially stems from the historic inferiority complex of Canadians. By 1970, Canada had the Guess Who rock band from Winnipeg and Anne Murray as international stars on the music scene; but they weren’t the Beatles or Elvis Presley. Christopher Plummer was a superb actor, but he wasn’t Olivier or Brando. George Chuvalo was a world class boxer, but not in the class of Muhammed Ali.
Canada was fortunate to win a handful of medals in the Olympics each cycle. An Olympic gold medal winner like Nancy Greene in downhill skiing was worthy of being granted sainthood.
No one expected a Canadian to win a world championship in, well, anything, despite it happening from time to time. The prevailing view was that we weren’t good enough but that was okay actually. Canadians are nothing if not modest.
But we had hockey. Hull. Beliveau. Howe. Richard. Laprade. Delvecchio. Orr. Les Canadiens and the Maple Leafs were winning Stanley Cups routinely in the 1950s and 1960s, stocked with the best players from all parts of Canada. The 1972 Summit Series would verify our belief that we were the best in the world at one thing, our special sport. Ours and ours alone. We were No. 1 on the ice.
And then, suddenly, we weren’t.
The Soviets were ready. They trained year round, both on ice and, strangely, off ice. Our players didn’t. It was some time away from year around fitness and training for professional athletes in North America (Kansas City Chief quarterback Len Dawson recently died and was shown, memorably, in a Super Bowl half time photo smoking a cigarette and drinking a Fresca). Ken Dryden writes that he did his usual summer routine of playing tennis and running in 1972, but did it a little harder in anticipation of the Series. Not hard enough, though.
The series began in Montreal. Cocky Canadian fans and players watched Canada jump out to a quick two-goal lead. The lead evaporated by the end of the first period, as did the stamina of the Canadian players.
A quiet and shocked crowd watch the Soviets skate rings around Team Canada, winning 7-3 with relative ease. The visitors did it without appearing to get particularly winded in the process.
Coach Harry Sinden and assistant coach John Ferguson made some lineup adjustments before the next game in Toronto. A collective sigh of relief was heard nation-wide as Team Canada, backstopped by Tony Esposito in net, won 4-1. That was more like it.
Subsequent games in Winnipeg (4-4 tie) and Vancouver (5-3 loss) led to the Canadian team being heartily booed by the Vancouver fans.
The loss was followed by an impassioned, on-ice interview with an exhausted and sweat-dripping Phil Esposito who reminded Canadians of the sacrifice being made by Canadian players in giving up their summer, the effort they were expending and the enormous skill of the Soviet players.
Tretiak had proven to be a very talented netminder, on his way to eventual induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame.
The Series was Moscow bound. No one had high hopes for any spectacular rebound across the pond. The Soviet team was exceptionally good, led by players like Alexander Yakushev, Boris Mikhailov and Valeri Kharlamov. They skated with precision, passed the puck selflessly and took shots only when good opportunities presented themselves.
The Soviet team had a system, effective, unique and unlike anything NHL teams had seen before. The style involved a total team approach and player movement without the puck, as opposed to the rugged individualism and brilliant, spontaneous, creativity of NHL players.
The Canadian public was depressed, if not anguished, by what had transpired. Little hope was given for Team Canada to turn it around in Moscow. What Canadians had forgotten, amidst the shock and awe of the Soviet onslaught, was the pride and determination of NHL players. And the cleverness of Sinden and Ferguson.
The coaches realized that they had been wrong to simply throw out a bunch of all-stars against the Soviets. They needed a team with specialists who could score, forecheck, back check and kill penalties. They needed Bobby Clarke to be relentless. They needed Ron Ellis to skate like lightning. They needed Phil Esposito to play the best hockey of his life and carry the team on his back. They needed clutch goals to come from someone, anyone. Those goals eventually came from the most surprising, and unexpected, source of all.
First, the team had to become a team. A sojourn (and wild exhibition games in Czechoslovakia and Sweden) aided that process, as well as acclimatizing the Canadians to European time and the larger European ice surfaces.
Team Canada was battling its own self-doubts, an angry and disappointed Canadian fan base, a hostile media and possibly the finest hockey team in the world.
The “us against the world” mentality was used to great effect by a team that eventually enjoyed a most improbable triumph.
The events in Moscow, heard around the world, may have been the greatest story in the history of all team sports (at least as far as Canadians were concerned).
Kevin Cleghorn is a Thunder Bay-based lawyer, a member of the Football Reporters of Canada and a periodic contributor on the CFL for The Chronicle-Journal.
