Earning recognition for athletic endeavours achieved at their alma mater is undoubtedly the ultimate tribute one can receive in the collegiate ranks.
One such honour was recently bestowed to Thunder Bay’s Tyler Canal, as it was announced he, along with three others, are to be inducted into the Lake Forest College Athletic Hall of Fame, during the school’s Homecoming Weekend, Oct. 7-8.
Canal was a standout forward with the Foresters men’s hockey program from 2003 through 2007. He accumulated 129 points through his four years at the NCAA Division III school in Illinois, situated just north of Chicago.
His offensive numbers, featuring 53 goals and 76 assists, are the most by a Lake Forest player since 1993. Canal still holds the school record for most shorthanded tallies, with eight, and its seventh and ninth respectively, all-time, in LFC history in assists (76) and points (129).
For three seasons, Canal paced the Foresters in helpers and total points as sported a career plus-35 rating.
Canal was also the Lake Forest team captain as a junior and senior while earning a trio of All-Northern Collegiate Hockey Association Honourable Mention nods in his final three years.
That distinction sees him as still the only Forester to be listed among the NCHA’s top players on three occasions.
Canal was chosen as the recipient of LFC’s Peter Taylor Award in 2006, which is awarded annually to the player, selected by his teammates, whose outstanding talent, leadership and love for the game best exemplify the qualities of the player for whom it is named.
Later getting into coaching, Canal guided the Elmira Sugar Kings to a Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League Sutherland Cup championship in 2017.
The Sugar Kings became the first GOJHL wild card playoff team ever to capture a league title as they went on a 20-7 run to win it all.
FOGOLIN FACTS: It’s rare company indeed for the Fogolin family.
Looking through the NHL records site, detailing father and sons who both won a Stanley Cup as players, you’ll find that Lidio (Lee Sr.) and Lee Jr., are among a group of seven duos who have accomplished the feat over the course of 100-plus years of competition in the NHL.
As for Fogolin Sr., he did his part, to get on this limited list, as a member of the 1950 Detroit Red Wings league championship side.
Capping it off, Lee Jr., joined him when he won back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Edmonton Oilers in 1984 and 1985.
The other father-son NHL combos tabbed as those who hoisted Lord Stanley’s Mug include: Ace abd Garnet Bailey; Emile (Butch) and Pierre Bouchard; Lionel and Brian Conacher; Adam and Cal Foote; Reggie and Jamie Leach and Jack and Fleming Mackell.
ALL-ACADEMIC: The Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference released the names of those who earned All-Academic laurels for the 2021-22 season last month and Thunder Bay’s Justin Paul was one of those recognized.
Paul attends St. Lawrence University and skates for the Saints, who compete out of Canton, N.Y.
To earn a place on the list, student-athletes must possess a grade-point average of 3.00, or higher.
Excelling on the ice as well at forward, Paul set personal single-season bests in goals, assists and points, to wrap-up his sophomore campaign, with eight, 10 and 18 respectively.
One of his tallies was a game-winner in overtime, on the road, at Yale.
Also of note, Marcus Chorney Jr., whose father Marc hails from the Lakehead, earned ECAC scholastic honours for a third time, as he wrapped up his NCAA career at Quinnipiac University located in Hamden, Conn.
As a defenceman, Chorney to set personal season bests from the point in markers (three), helpers (five) and points (eight).
Tom Annelin’s column appears weekly in The Chronicle-Journal. Contact Tom at tommyhockey@tbaytel.net.
