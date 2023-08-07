On July 24, the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame hosted our RBC Fred Bragnalo Memorial Golf Tournament at the Fort William Golf and Country Club.
The sold-out event not only raised some much-needed funds to help us operate our facility throughout the year, it also provided people the opportunity to golf at one of our region’s most historic golf courses, which is celebrating a special milestone this year.
While there are reports of the game of golf being played locally as far back as the late 1890s on courses that no longer exist, by the early part of the 1900s a more organized form of golf started to take place. For example, the shareholders of the Thunder Bay Country Club purchased land off Oliver Road in 1910 and constructed a two-storey clubhouse in 1913 at the south end of the course. The annual entrance fee was set at $100, with visiting players charged $1 in green fees.
The 1920s also saw the formation of two municipally owned courses. The Municipal Golf Links course was built in 1924 on the parking lot of the former King George’s Park, a popular recreational park owned by the city of Fort William.
Strathcona Links opened to the public on Sept. 7, 1925, with nine holes costing local golfers 25 cents and two rounds for 40 cents. In 1930 the club hosted what would become known as the Strathcona Invitational, which continues to this day, with the 2023 edition taking place this August long weekend.
On Aug. 21, 1923, a headline appeared in the Fort William Daily Times-Journal announcing that Fort William was going to have its own Golf and Country Club. On that August day a century ago, it was reported that 30 prominent citizens, who had already signed up as provisional charter members, were guests of Dr. Marshall B. Dean and Dr. Robert J. Manion at an outing and dinner held at the Garrity Farm, the proposed future home of the club.
The evening ended with a ceremonial first drive set up in front of the farmhouse with Dr. Dean taking the first shot, which was noted as being a beauty.
In early September another meeting was held at the Kam Club where plans were made to form a company by attracting 150 charter members with an initial offering of shares valued at $100 each, plus a nominal entrance fee of $1.
The group received their official charter from the Province of Ontario on Oct. 8, 1923 in the name of Fort William Country Club Limited. By 1925 a total of 191 shares of stock had been sold, and under the guidance of Thompson work continued in earnest on the original 9-hole course.
Completed at a cost of $17,000, the members enjoyed their first round of golf in May of 1926. George Clark Jones, a graduate of the British golf school, was employed as the clubs first pro. Robert (Bert) Jolly took over the head pro duties for 1928-29, followed by Charlie Nixon from 1930-31, with Jolly returning as club pro in the late 1930s.
Due to such world events as the Great Depression and Second World War, development of the club was slow during the 1930s and 40s, but by the late 1940s and in to the 1950s prosperity had returned to the Lakehead and to the club.
The membership had grown to over 400 and the year-round operation became a favourite spot for the surrounding community to host events. In 1956, Stan Baluik became the new club professional.
In 1959 planning began for the expansion of the course to 18-holes with the hiring of golf architect Norman H. Woods and the purchase of 45 acres of land. The new course was officially opened on Aug. 29, 1964 with the first drive taken by Norman Owens who was an original charter member.
Ten-year-old Richard Moody scored a hole-in-one on the No. 2 hole that day, although Vi Corazza accomplished the same feat on No. 5 earlier in the season.
The club welcomed pro Mike Roche in 1969, and became host to a number of highly popular tournaments including the Videon Open.
Alf Shand began his twenty-five-year club pro career in 1982 and with his arrival came such improvements as rental motorized golf carts, new bunkering, and the installation of bent grass greens. The club flourished during the 1980s and 90s with membership levels exceeding 550 with many others on waiting lists.
The turn of the century saw the return of professional golf to the Thunder Bay area with the club hosting the Canadian Tour’s 2001 Ontario Open Heritage Classic. Jim Szturm took over the reigns as club pro for a decade, with Craig Morton currently holding that position.
The 2000s also ushered in a new era of competition with the opening of Whitewater Golf Course in 2005. The club survived the challenge, and also successfully navigated the COVID-19 pandemic which actually led to a resurgence in membership and somewhat of a rebirth for the club.
The members of the Fort William Golf & Country Club have a lot to be proud of as they continue to provide their members, and the public, with a great golfing facility a century after their founding.
The next time you are out at the club you can literally take a walk through time as new heritage panels documenting their proud 100-year history now adorn their clubhouse walls. Congratulations and happy 100th anniversary.
Until next time, keep that sports history pride alive.
Diane Imrie is the executive director of the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.
