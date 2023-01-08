I simply cannot believe that 2023 has arrived. It just seems like yesterday that we were deep in to the planning for the hosting of the 2022 Scotties Tournament of Hearts.
In fact, it was almost exactly one year to the day that we were informed by Curling Canada that due to provincial COVID-19 restrictions the event would have to be carried out under a very tight bubble which included no fans.
To say that the members of the local organizing committee were devastated by this news would be an understatement, as were the fans who had purchased tickets for the event many months earlier. In the end, in spite of the many challenges faced, the event turned out to be a relative success and was a harsh reminder of the fact that no matter how much planning you do, one thing you can never control is the impact of external factors, like a world-wide pandemic.
One thing we did manage to carry out for the event was the reuniting of skip Heather Houston and her teammates Lorraine Lang, Diane Adams and Tracy Kennedy with the Scotties trophy they had won back to back in 1988 and 1989. It was a great chance to hear them reminisce about their time on the ice together. This year marks the 35th anniversary of their first win at the 1988 national championships, and silver medal performance at their very first world championships, two titles they went on to win the following year.
Another curling anniversary dates back 65 years to 1958 when our first national curling title was brought home to the Lakehead by a group of schoolboy curlers from Fort William.
Skipped by Tom Tod, the rink consisted of Neil McLeod, Patrick Moran, David Allin, with Dick Symes serving as their coach. At the Canadian School Curling championship held in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, the team turned in an outstanding performance by winning nine games and losing only one and defeating British Columbia 8-5 in the final to claim the Canadian Schoolboy Curling crown.
SHARING a 65th anniversary is the Fort William Redskins Intermediate Football team which claimed our first, and only, national football title by defeating St. Francis Xavier University 10-0 on a snow-covered McKellar Park on Nov. 23, 1958 field in front of 3,000 fans.
Another Hall of Fame team that will be celebrating a special anniversary during the upcoming year are the members of the 1938 Fort William Rowing Club Junior 4’s that eighty-five years ago earned the distinction of becoming the first crew to claim a team victory for northwestern Ontario at the prestigious Royal Canadian Henley Regatta. The crew consisted of Murray Teeple, George Nickerson, Jim Miller and George Moors. Another history making moment occurred at the same event when Jack Chambers crossed the finish line eight boat lengths ahead of his nearest competitor to win our regions first Junior 140-pound sculls Henley title.
It will be 55 years ago this summer that the 1968 Fort William Nationals won the Canadian Senior Little League title at the Port Arthur Stadium by defeating North Burnaby in the best of three finals, winning the second game 5-2, and the third and deciding match 7-1, going on to represent Canada at the Senior Little League World Series.
One of the most memorable moments in our community’s early hockey history took place 75 years ago when the members of the 1947-48 Port Arthur West End Bruins defeated the Barrie Flyers in four straight games to claim the Memorial Cup as junior hockey champions of Canada in a series held in Toronto’s Maple Leaf Gardens.
Not surprisingly, just about every player on this team went on to play professional hockey including future NHL stars Benny Woit, Danny Lewicki, Rudy Migay and Dave Creighton.
Forty years later local hockey fans had the chance to cheer on the 1987-88 Thunder Bay Twins who were crowned Canadian senior hockey champions by sweeping the Charlottetown Islanders in four straight games 7-4, 10-2, 9-3, and 7-1. This victory marked the fourth Allan Cup for the Twins, matching the record established by their forefathers, the Port Arthur Seniors. The following year they broke that record, by winning their fifth and final national title.
It was also 35 years ago that the 1988 Winter Olympics were held in Calgary and the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games were held Seoul, South Korea. A number of our athletes and sports administrators were a part of those historic events.
In Calgary it was athletes Steve Collins, Todd Gillman, Ron Rautio, Dave Walker, Peter Robertson-Stovel, and Roger Kennedy and officials Rob McCormack, Ernie Marchiori and Al Maddox. In Seoul our region was well represented by athletes Scott Timmermann, Michael Smith, Sandra Greaves, Curt Harnett, Tom Hainey, Ken Bjorn, Terry Robinson, Tami Saj, Kathryn Rutherford and coach Andy Higgins.
Some local sport organizations are also celebrating special anniversaries this year. The Fort William Golf & Country Club received its charter in the fall of 1923 and set upon establishing their golf course on the former 100-acre farm of John Garrity. By 1926 they opened their first nine-hole Stanley Thompson designed course which was expanded to 18-holes in 1963. Members of the FWG & CC are working on a variety of plans to commemorate this special milestone.
The Sports Hall of Fame will also be celebrating some milestones this year. It was 45 years ago, on Oct. 28, 1978, that we held our official opening at the former Twinhaven School on Balmoral Street. After operating there for close to twenty years we relocated to our present home at 219 May Street South.
This year will also mark the 40th edition of our Induction Dinner & Ceremonies which are set to place this coming September. Another important date to remember is Jan. 31 as that is the deadline for people to submit nominations to our selection committee.
If you know of some athletes, builders or teams that are worthy of consideration for induction contact us at nwosport@tbaytel.net.
In addition to milestones in sport, 2023 is also a special year in my history, as I will be entering a new decade this coming May.
They say a lady never tells her age, so I will let you figure out the number. I will give you a hint though as I was actually alive the last time the Toronto Maple Leafs won the Stanley Cup. I am hopeful that I will live to see another one.
Happy New Year! Until next time keep that sports history pride alive.
Diane Imrie is the executive director of the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.
