One of the stories in the article referenced a 1981 newspaper report about Thunder Bay’s Leisure Lanes defeating Northern Lights of Kenora 9-5 in the championship game of the Ignace Women’s Fastball tournament.
It turns out one of the members on that championship roster was none other than world champion curler Lorraine Lang, who recalled with great enthusiasm the time she spent on the baseball diamond as part of that team.
We tend to align a person with the sport that gets them into the headlines, forgetting that many competitive athletes and coaches were also involved in a variety of sports.
I was recently reading an article about longtime junior curling coach Don Main that was written by The Chronicle-Journal’s Reuben Villagracia back in 2009 at the time of Main’s induction into the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame, that proved this very point.
While growing up in Port Arthur, Main was not a curler, but a football star as an inner line guard on the Ukes intermediate team. It was not until his 20s that he tried out curling at a bonspiel in Dryden and the rest, as they say, is history.
Main went on to become one of our region’s top junior curling coaches.
Sadly, this long-time dedicated builder of sport passed away on Aug. 19 here in Thunder Bay so I thought I would take a look back at his many contributions.
Known as Rooster to those who knew him best, Main provided leadership and direction to curlers from the local to the world level dating back to the 1970s.
From that Dryden bonspiel, Main went on to get involved with the Port Arthur Curling Club in the late 1960s and became an active member and leader with the club for over 40 years.
On the board for 12 years, Main served as president from 1985 to 1987 and contributed his time and expertise as a member of numerous bonspiel and competition event committees. Getting involved in coaching under the guidance of fellow hall of famer Neil Duncan, he became a driving force behind the advancement of youth curling.
Main was also a longtime executive of the Men’s Major League of Curling, as well as a member of the Northwestern Ontario Curling Association for over 20 years, including time as junior chair.
With a coaching career spanning four decades, Main developed a reputation of caring and quality balanced with high expectations and hard work. In all, Main accumulated a winning percentage of .800.
Between 1996 and 2006, six of his teams represented Northern Ontario at the Junior Nationals. In 1996, the Jeff Currie rink claimed the Canadian junior men’s crown by defeating the Ryan Fry rink from Manitoba in a decisive 8-3 final.
Representing Canada at the world junior curling championships that year, Currie and Co. finished just out of the medals with a 4th place showing.
In 2001, Main coached the Brian Adams Jr. rink to a fourth-place finish at the Canada Winter Games, and back-to-back bronze medals at the 2001 and 2002 Canadian championships.
A coach with Confederation College for over a decade, Main helped lead their men’s, women’s, and mixed teams to numerous Ontario Colleges Athletic Association titles.
At the high school level, his rinks topped the standings and claimed a silver at OFSAA.
For many years, Main also provided instruction to youth curlers at Curl Ontario camps and clinics.
FOR his outstanding dedication to curling and success as a coach, Main earned Provincial Coaching Awards and was named a Life Member of the Northwestern Ontario Curling Association. The legacy of this builder’s involvement is not just the medals won by his athletes, but the fact that many of them have remained involved as players, coaches, and volunteers, following in the footsteps of the man who showed them the way. Jeff Currie, who skipped one of Main’s most successful junior teams, perhaps summed it up best when he wrote in a recent on-line tribute ‘you made an impact on so many young curlers both on and off the ice, I’m honoured to call you coach’. We are equally honoured to be able to preserve and recognize the memory of Don Main and all that he did for curling as an inducted member of our hall of fame.
On Sept. 30, we will be welcoming in the newest class of inductees at our 40th Induction Dinner and Ceremonies taking place at the Valhalla Inn. The Class of 2023 will include Red Rock golfer Bill Seagris and Sioux Lookout hockey product Ryan Parent, longtime multi-sport volunteer Peter Gallagher, hockey coach Jamie Kompon and media personality Peter Young.
The team category includes the members of the 2010 Thunder Bay Queens Midget AA Hockey team who claimed the Esso Cup as Canadian champions, including Amber Butler, Michela Cava, Kylie Cornell, Michaela Coulter, Riley Cronk, Haleigh Croves, Savanna Gamache, Jana Henry, Ellia Heroux, Brianna Iazzolino, Megan Leikkari, Amanda Makela, Taylor Savard, Courtney Tougas, Kaitlyn Tougas, Kaitlyn Quarrell, Brittany Zuback, Denis Lavoie (coach), Dan Lavoie (assistant coach), Randy LaPointe (assistant coach) and Crystal Tustian (trainer/manager).
Tickets for the dinner are $100 each and can be ordered by calling the hall of fame at 807-622-2852 or via email at nwosport@tbaytel.net or dropping by the hall at 219 May Street South.
Watch for feature articles on all of our 2023 Inductees in upcoming weekend editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
