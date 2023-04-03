As I am penning this column I realize it will be published on April Fool’s Day.
With that in mind I have a desire to write a story with the headline, “Leafs Win Stanley Cup, followed by the type of story we Leafs fans have been waiting for since 1967, but I have a feeling our sports editor will not play along.
Who knows, maybe in a couple of months, it won’t be a false headline.
One can only hope.
While there is still hope for the Maple Leafs this season, another Toronto professional hockey team has already earned their headline. On March 26, the Toronto Six became the first Canadian team to hoist the Isobel Cup as winners of the Premier Hockey Federation (PHF) championship title, doing so in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Minnesota Whitecaps.
To make the story even more exciting is the fact that two Thunder Bay homegrown players were part of the historic moment, including Brooke Boquist who has been serving on the forward line with the club since its inaugural year in 2020.
Michela Cava, who is in her second season with the team, made her presence known being named the playoff MVP having netted three goals, and assisting on three others in four games.
As I was researching how the PHF championship trophy got its name, I was pleasantly surprised to see that the league has reached back into the history of hockey to come up with a most fitting person to honour.
It turns out Lord Frederick Arthur Stanley’s daughter was named Isobel and she, along with her seven brothers, were fans and participants of hockey when their father served as the Governor General of Canada from 1888 to 1893. The story goes that it was Lord Stanley’s children, including Isobel, who encouraged him to purchase a silver cup to be awarded to the best amateur team in Canada which he did in 1892, marking the birth of The Stanley Cup.
Given the recent headlines of some current day hockey players not supporting certain members of society because of the way they were born, it was refreshing to learn that a woman had a role to play in the creation and naming of the holy grail of men’s professional hockey.
Lady Isobel Stanley is also credited with helping to organize and participate in one of the first reported games of women’s hockey which took place at the Rideau Skating Rink in Ottawa. It was not too long after that when the women of the Lakehead began to lace up their skates and start to shape our rich hockey history, which they have been doing for more then a century.
In 1907 the Fort William Daily Times Journal reported on a meeting being held to organize a ladies hockey club with 20 of ‘the fair sex’ in attendance. By the early 1920s the ladies had made the transition from skirts to bloomers with accounts of women’s hockey games appearing more and more in the local papers.
By the late 1920s women’s hockey was organized more and more across the country, and local teams were competing in the Thunder Bay Ladies Hockey League.
Newspaper accounts reported that in March of 1928 nearly 2,000 fans were on hand at the Arena rink to see the Port Arthur South Ends defeat the Manitoba University co-eds by a score of 1-0. That victory earned them the 1927-28 Western Canadian Ladies Hockey Championship title and they went on to compete against the Toronto Aura Lee in the unofficial Canadian championships. Other teams active at that time included the Port Arthur North Ends and the Fort William “Y”.
BLOOMERS eventually gave way to hockey pants and jerseys in the 1930s with more and more teams taking to the ice. Local rinks hosted such teams as the Port Arthur Roughriders, Campbell Daredevils, Pine Street Co-eds, Brent Park, Forts and Maroons.
On the national scene women’s hockey was becoming much more organized with the Dominion Women’s Amateur Hockey Association founded in 1933, with Lady Bessborough, the wife of the then Governor General of Canada, donating a national championship trophy. In order to ice the best team possible to try to advance to the national championships, Port Arthur and Fort William developed all-star teams. In the mid-1930s the Lakehead Maroons and the Twinports competed in an intercity playdown to see who would advance to the Eastern championships.
The 1940s and 50s saw such teams as the Red Wings, Blue Bombers, Bearcats, Flying Forts and Buckaroos competing in the Lakehead Girls Hockey League, with top teams advancing to competitions across Canada. The Port Arthur Bearcats travelled to Moose Jaw to compete for the national title, losing out to the hometown Wildcats in the 1951 All Girls Dominion Championships.
The program from that national event listed local players Beatrice Patterson, Eileen Rice, Eileen Pelto, Mercedes Sharpe, Arlene Parker, Rita Pizzilato, Teresa Strbavy, Doreen Gehl, Jacqueline Tinney, Elsie Kosolowski, Jacqueline Morin, Lois Garwood, Emily Kruzick and Dolores Phillips.
During the 1960s and 1970s hockey began to compete with other sports such as broomball and ringette which were growing in popularity during that time. In the following decade of the 1980s, however, women’s hockey was once again in the headlines with the formation of the Thunder Bay Women’s Hockey Association.
Since that time our female hockey players have never looked back, with the TBWHA hosting teams at all levels of competition, including the Thunder Bay Queens who brought home gold from the 2010 Esso Cup as Canadian women’s midget AA Hockey champions, and a silver medal in 2012.
As more and more of our female hockey players have gone on to shine on the national, world and Olympic stage, including Olympic gold medallists Katie Weatherston and Haley Irwin, as well as, earn university and college scholarships, they are carrying on a tradition of excellence that would make Lady Isobel Stanley very proud.
Until next time, keep that sports history pride alive.
Diane Imrie is the executive director of the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.