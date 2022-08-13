Colin Chaschuk, No. 621 in your program, won his heat and the 15-lap feature in the A-Modified category at Thunder City Speedway on Wednesday night, adding to his list of accomplishments for the 2022 racing season.
Chaschuk won the track-opening $5,000 finale last year to place himself on the firmly on the local racing radar.
Now in his sixth year of stock car racing, Chaschuk is joined in the local A-modified category by area drivers Dayton Brady, Riley Matthews, John Toppozini, Scott McKinnon, Curtis Stieh, Joel Cryderman, Rene Poluyko (Tyndall, Man.), and Tanner Williamson (Fort Frances). Toppozini, finished second to Chaschuk on Wednesday in the heat and the feature. Williamson has five wins in his 22 events, including 12 top 5’s and 16 top 10’s.
Chaschuk drives in both the A-Mod and B-Mod divisions. His motor blew on his B-Mod early in the season, forcing him to turn his attention to his A-mod--a blessing in disguise as it turned out.
“They took me out of the B-Mod category,” Chaschuk said, “because I haven’t been there. I will be back at the end of the season with my B-Mod. I didn’t think I’d like my A-Mod. To be honest with you at the start of the year I was shocked at how fast they were.
“I was overwhelmed. I was starting at day one again,” he added. “They’ve got a different suspension, 650 horses. They’re more, way more of a beast than the B-Mod. They drive differently, they handle differently. I had to focus, focus on the one car.”
Focus he has. The 43-year-old has been to seven different U.S. tracks this year. In 26 events spanning both countries, Chaschuk has three wins, 11 top 5’s and 20 top 10’s, most of it been with the more powerful A-Mod, much of it out-of-town. He’s heading down to Ashland, Wis., and Proctor, Minn., this weekend to compete against the “best of the best” to continue learning his craft.
Chaschuk’s biggest success was a second-place finish in the WISSOTA Modified at Emo (ON) Speedway on July 2.
“Racing has been a big challenge,” said Chaschuk, who raced snocross with Arctic Cat in the early 2000s. “You want to achieve more. You get knocked down lots, but you have to get in the morning and put that behind you. You never give up, you can’t give up. You focus on your goal and do it.”
Chaschuk took a decade hiatus from competition to grow the family business with his brother, Donald. Chaschuk Enterprises now employs 55 people. But the bug to compete and challenge himself re-asserted itself.
It’s become a family affair this year, with Chaschuk’s daughter, Sydney, eating dust and grinding corners in the Hornets class in her rookie season.
“Sydney had a bad start when he hit the wall in the opener (June 4). She went out there in hot laps, hit a couple of ruts, got kind of squirrely there and hit the wall. Destroyed the car.”
Sydney was fine. The car was not.
Undaunted, Chaschuk’s father-in-law took the car, cut off the front end, welded a new one on, and put her back in business.
“She is only 14. She just started driving a standard. She’s never driven a standard in her life,” said Chaschuk. “We have cars in our fields that the kids play around with. When I was 10 I was driving. My dad taught me, and I drove tractors my whole life on the farm. Sydney’s definitely come a long way in her last three races. Been impressed. It’s the spirit of her with her and friends.”
Younger daughter Avery, 12, and son Hudson, five, are a few years away. When Chaschuk’s driving days are over, he hopes to mentor his kids in the sport, if they choose to pursue it.
Sydney, Katie Dennhardt and Selena Owen, who raced for the first time on Wednesday, are the only female drivers at Thunder City Speedeway. All are in the four-cylinder Hornets class.
Chaschuk drives against female drivers in the States and has total respect for their abilities.
Rookie driver Kolby Reed was selected by John Trevisanutto of Half-Way Motors, Chaschuk, and a committee to be sponsored at the track. Chaschuk’s job is to mentor the young driver.
“He’s taken to the racing very well. He’s had some bad luck the last few rounds. He’s a little bit discouraged. He came out of the box awesome. He had a bunch of (fifth-place finishes), finished second in some heats,” Chaschuk said of Reed. “All in all he’s doing phenomenal for his first year. He’s just 16 years-old. He’s really kicking it. He’s got his posse of friends. It’s just a good vibe, a good vibe to the speedway.”
It’s been a good vibe at Thunder City all year. Attendance numbers are through the roof. Last Wednesday’s 50/50 draw was over $6,400. Although drivers such as Chaschuk and Williamson go to the U.S. for tougher weekend competition, there’s plenty at Thunder City Speedway to keep them at home.
“It’s obviously turning out to be a great thing for Thunder Bay,” said Chaschuk.
“I can’t even believe the number of people. Every week it’s just snowballing. I’ve been to the States a lot this year. The crowds there have been OK, just OK. They’re not anything like this is. These are just regular (Wednesday) nights.”
Chaschuk singled out his wife Rosanne and his pit crew as personal supporters as well as Rick and Scott Simpson who kept “racing alive and breathing” over the past summers, and the Nadin brothers for maintaining Richard Schutte’s vision alive and well.
“It’s great to see Norman and Louie (Nadin) involved in the track. They don’t give up at all,” Chaschuk said.
“They have a game plan and they go with it. It’s the right people developing that track, by far. I can just see it in their eyes. They’re not letting off the gas. It’s good for Thunder Bay.”
