When you’re named after the character Cole Trickle (played by Tom Cruise) in the 1990 auto racing movie Days of Thunder, your future is pretty much sealed.
Cole Chernosky is not only winning at Thunder City Speedway on a regular basis, the Thunder Bay driver is winning in the United States as well.
Number 33C added a victory in super stocks Wednesday at Thunder City and a second-place finish in the Midwest Modified. It’s the latest haul in an amazing year on the track.
Chernosky has now won 17 of the 39 events he’s entered since the racing season began, to go with 31 top-five finishes and 34 top 10s, according to MyRacePass.
“I think before last year I had only had one feature win in the Midwest modified. In the super stock I won a few. The Midwest modified has definitely been an awesome year,” said the 25-year-old Chernosky.
Chernosky switched from motocross to cars in 2015.
“I broke too many bones,” confided Chernosky. “Retired (from) that sport.”
Snowmobile pre-dated motocross. His parents, Christa and Don, used to race snowmobiles back in the day.
Ironically, Chernosky’s good friend and now-Thunder City rival David Simpson, who took the checkered flag over him, was key in his development.
Chernosky struck gold touring in the USA, winning the XR Northern Series points total racing at five different tracks in Wisconsin and Minnesota.
“You’re pretty much racing against the best of the best. We were on tour for a week in the XR Northern Series,” he said. “Guys from all across the Midwest, even guys from Wyoming were there. Ended up winning the points title there. Came close to winning (a few more races). Lots of tough competition. That was a good experience.”
In mid-July Chernosky travelled to Ogilvie, Minn., for three days of modified racing.
“We won the Saturday night there for $3,000 American competing against over 50 Midwest modifieds,” said Chernosky, who jumped 10 spots to capture the crown.
With winning comes confidence, but no swagger. Chernosky takes nothing for granted.
“You can never expect to win. It takes the wind out of your sails, especially if you don’t win,” he said. “Then you’re mad after the race. I try to be as happy as I can be in all cases. Unless you get in a wreck, then it’s frustrating.”
Chernosky typically wins his heat in both classes, and then climbs to near or at the top in the features.
“Everything is clicking together,” said Chernosky. “Spent the off-season working on the cars. Getting new parts, new shocks. All the tricks to being successful. Every night you’re pretty much in the garage working on these cars to remain in the top ranks every week.”
From July 6-27, Chernosky participated in 17 events both locally and internationally. There’s plenty more to come.
“We’re approaching Invitational season,” said Chernosky. “Each track has a special at the end of the year for more money.”
The Labour Day Shoot Out in Hibbing, Minn., the Northern Nationals in Superior, Wis., Thunder City’s Invitational and the Punky Manor in Menomonie, Wis., are on the docket.
There’s a dedicated pit crew in Chernosky’s corner.
“I’ve got to thank my dad (Don Chernosky) and Chad Whittingham — he’s there every weekend helping. I’ve got lots of close family friends, lots of family. My uncle Harry helps out with super stock,” Cole Chernosky said. “Randy Solomon and the crew at True Value Auto Sales basically takes care of maintenance throughout the week. My mom (Christa) and fiancé Madison are there, too.”
Simpson is feet away in the pit crew area.
“Dave and I go way back. We used to race quad-runners in front of his mom and dad’s place,” Chernosky recalled. “We used to make it pretty competitive. We’re always good off the track, have a beer after. We’re basically best friends. He’s my best man at my wedding and I was at his.”
The attendance at Thunder City has been spectacular.
“It’s really good to see the fans coming out. The interest is really good to see in Thunder Bay. Hopefully we can get some young talent coming up,” said Chernosky.
The rush of racing never gets old.
“The passion is even better when you’re winning. There were a lot of years where I wrecked cars, lots of money,” said Chernosky. “My first or second year I actually destroyed two race cars. That was almost a quitting point for us. . . . Winning gets you back trying even harder.”
All the purses Chernosky has took home has only defrayed expenses. A set of tires is $700 ti $850. Repairs, fuel (’a special blend’) and travel expenses all add up in a hurry. Plus there’s the initial cost of the cars themselves and the infrastructure needed to haul them around.
“You don’t really make money at racing,” conceded Chernosky.
Without a contingent of sponsors (about 20), Chernosky wouldn’t be racking up the wins.
“I’d to thank all my sponsors,” he said. “If it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t be racing.”
Thunder City Speedway hosts Week 11 action this Wednesday starting at 7 p.m.
