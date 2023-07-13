It took four extra days, but the Thunder Bay Chill are Deep North Division soccer champions.
Federico Tempestilli’s goal in the 10th minute was enough to secure the lead for the Chill as they defeated Bavarian United 4-1 on Wednesday night at Chapples Park to clinch the top seed in the division and a chance to host a USL League Two playoff game.
Brian Ananias added insurance markers in the 76th and 82nd minutes, and Jamie Wynne tallied in injury time for Thunder Bay, which earned its first regular season division title since 2017. The Chill finish the season at 9-1-2, riding a 10-game unbeaten streak into the postseason.
Jerome Jolly put visiting Bavarian (1-8-2) on the board in 86th minute.
The Chill, who missed a chance to win the division last week in a 2-2 draw against Minneapolis SC, will welcome either Chicago City SC or a familiar face — the Des Moines Menace — in a Central Conference first-round match. Chicago and Des Moines are currently 1-2 in the Heartland Division.
Sullivan Silva, a longtime Chill striker, picked up an assist on Ananias’ first goal. Defender Mattia Rolli, another veteran on the team, was a late substitution.
Thunder Bay played the game without top scorer Brandon Bermingham, the former Menace star who left the Chill due to school priorities at William Carey University. Striker Jose Gonzalez was signed in Bermingham’s place.
Wednesday’s contest drew 594 fans. Details on the Chill’s home playoff game will be revealed at the end of the USL League Two season.
———
LOCAL WATCH: It was big week for Team Impact in the Thunder Bay women’s first-division outdoor soccer league, claiming all six points available. Aali Hurtig set the ball rolling as she struck four times in a convincing victory over the Incredibles.
Impact then beat Advanced One Stop 6-2. Megan Graca netted a brace for the victors.
In second-division action, Zoesha Pearson scored twice as Mr. Lube doubled up Velocity 4-2. The evening’s other match up saw Emma Peachy score twice as the Superior Tigers defeat Bears 3-1.
Two goals from Dominique Lynch were enough to help Cheadle’s Champs edge PB Carpentry 2-1 in third-flight play. The schedule was rounded out when Daniar’s blanked Legends 3-0 thanks to a pair of efforts from Kendra Moen.
The Regiment Cup has returned to the Thunder Bay men’s schedule with a pair of results already posted. Croatia made it comfortably through to the next round by defeating the Revenants 8-1, while Kerala FC also stay in the competition after a hard-fought 2-1 result over Thunder FC.
Both the Thunder Bay Chill and Superior Rush youth clubs hit the road this week as a number of teams travel to participate at the USA Cup in Blaine, Minn. Safe travels and good luck to all involved.
Two former pro players from the Italian Serie A were in Thunder Bay last week. Mattia Collauto and Paulo Poggi put the Chill reserve teams through their paces at Chapples Park.
———
PRO/INTERNATIONAL WATCH: After a bit of a disappointing group stage the Canadian men’s national team saved their best for last at the Gold Cup. Although falling to the United States in the quarter finals, via a penalty shoot out, the 2-2 performance was by far the teams most impressive performance of late and hopefully stands well for the future.
All eyes now turn to the Canadian women with World Cup just around the corner. The full squad list was released, with no real surprises and have travelled to Australia to prepare for their opening fixture on July 20 versus Nigeria. Group play will continue on July 26 against tje Republic of Ireland, concluding with the big one versus the host Australians on July 31.
Two players with new homes at the completion of the tournament, as Ashley Lawrence joins Chelsea from PSG and forward Cloe Lacasse signs with Arsenal. U.S. star Megan Rapinoe has announced her decision to retire from the game at seasons end.
Another defeat for Toronto FC in Major League Soccer as they fell 1-0 to St. Louis. A disastrous campaign looks to get back on track with Chicago next up this weekend.
England has claimed the Under-21 European crown after defeating Spain 1-0 in the final.
The ‘silly season’ continues on the transfer scene with England international James Maddison joining Tottenham and Mason Mount signing with Manchester United. United has also decided to part ways with goalkeeper David De Gea after 12 years of service to the club.
John Rider’s column runs in The Chronicle-Journal. Reach him at jrexp@tbaytel.net.
