The Deep North division’s two top teams tangled at Tbaytel Field at Chapples Park with playoff implications on the line.
The Thunder Bay Chill clinched a postseason berth with a 1-0 win over second-place FC Manitoba. Hugo Tavares struck in the 39th minute and shutout goaltending by Nathanael Sallah preserved the win. Sallah now has five clean sheets on the USL League Two season as the Chill (8-1-1) have stretched their wins streak to eight games.
“The game of soccer, everything happens in a matter of seconds,” said Tavares. “Got to trust yourself. When you see an opportunity you have to try it. . . . I saw the defender coming. I saw I had a chance. I had that gut feeling, I took it forward, I tried for myself. I dribbled the keeper and I saw the goal open and I said to myself, ‘I have to shoot.’ We just had to stay consistent the rest of the game, go for the 90 minutes. Everything went good.”
Thunder Bay has scored 10 of the last 11 goals in their recent games.
The win marks the Chill’s first playoff berth since the 2017 season when the club went to the league final. Next step is to clinch the division title. The Chill only need one win in the final home games of the season — either against Minneapolis SC on Friday or Bavarian United on July 12.
RKC Third City is second in the Deep North at 6-3-0 after routing Rochester 6-1 on Wednesday to leap frog FC Manitoba (5-2-3). RKC also has a game in hand and has a mathematical chance to capture first. The top two teams in the Deep North Division make the playoffs.
The Chill opened the scoring against Manitoba in the 39th minute. Jan Engels had his shot tipped off the cross-bar by Evan Barker but the play continued. Tavares scored from close range, tucking the ball in the left side.
Manitoba’s best chance had occurred in the 30th minute. Sallah punched away a free kick attempt by Aaron Hidalgo-Mazzei.
Thunder Bay had two free kicks and outshot Manitoba 4-1 in the first half. Thunder Bay outshot Manitoba 8-2.
The highlight of the second half was Brandon Bermingham’s penalty kick from 12 yards out in the 86th minute. Barker anticipated the shot, stuck out his hand to deflect the ball wide of the left corner to give his side a chance to battle back. Barker had earlier made a great save in the 78th minute off Jamie Wynne.
“It was a difficult game,” FC Manitoba coach Walter Obregon said through interpreter (goalkeeper coach Rui Menezes). “Thunder Bay has a very good team, they’re in first place obviously. We battled to the end. Unfortunately we couldn’t get the tying goal.”
Menezes lauded his keeper.
“Our goalie (Barker) has been excellent all year,” said Menezes. “That’s the third consecutive penalty shot he’s stopped in the last three games. He’s captain of our team for a reason. Always puts the team on his shoulders.”
Chill head coach Tony Colistro saw his team avenge an May 27 1-1 tie against Manitoba.
“It was a physical game. We knew it was going to be a bit physical. Tough team, strong team. I was happy with result,” said Colistro. The game saw multiple yellow cards handed out to both sides. “I think we needed to capitalize on our opportunities to give us a little bit of a breather. At the end of the day I wasn’t too concerned. I thought we were in control.”
With playoffs on the line, Colistro opted to wait until the 79th minute to make his first substitutions.
“We thought we had a good thing going. We left players out a little more,” he said. “We had some counterattack possibilities. Sometimes you want to leave that rhythm going. We decided in the last 15 to make some changes.”
Attendance was 712.
Before Wednesday’s game — which drew 712 fans — the Chill moved from 12th to ninth in the USL League Two’s power rankings. There are total of 121 teams in the league. Chicago City SC (9-0-0) was ranked first.
