The Thunder Bay Chill is back in the hunt for a playoff spot.
Andrew De Vincenzi’s breakaway goal in the eighth minute gave the visiting Chill a lead they wouldn’t lose while holding on to defeat Minneapolis City SC 2-1 in USL League Two men’s soccer action at Edor Nelson Field on Wednesday evening.
Daniel Bricker scored the insurance goal for Thunder Bay in the 85th minute to make it 2-0. Minneapolis got on the scoreboard during injury time of the second half.
Now winners of two in a row, the Chill improved to 5-2-3 on the season, including a 2-1-1 stretch during this recently concluded four-game road trip.
Thunder Bay is now just three points back of Peoria City (6-2-3) in the Deep North Division with two games in hand. The Chill wrap up the season with two home dates against FC Manitoba, July 15-16, while Peoria City has one game remaining against the division-leading Des Moines Menace.
The Chill turned their season around on Tuesday night when Sullivan Silva scored a goal in injury time as Thunder Bay pulled out a must-win 2-1 decision in St. Croix.
The Menace have already secured one of two divisional playoff spots at 8-0-2.
Minneapolis City, an expansion team this season, is still winless at 0-7-2.
