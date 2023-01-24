Thunder Bay Chill head coach Giovanni Petraglia has officially stepped down, the USL League Two soccer team announced on Monday.
Petraglia spent 10 years with the first team, six as head coach with an impressive record of 43 regular season wins and two deep playoff runs in 2013 and 2017 under his guidance.
In addition, longtime assistant coach Stefano Cristalli will not return as the assistant for his eighth season and will continue to pursue his coaching career in Italy.
“Ten years is a very long time and I feel privileged to have spent those with this outstanding organization,” Petraglia said in a news release. The memories are countless and impossible to collect. Our runs of 2013 and 2017 are certainly among them, despite the unfortunate outcome in Austin and Charlotte.”
The Chill hired Petraglia in 2012 as a youth coach before he stepped into the men’s program. He was heavily involved as a youth coach and technical director while leading the USL 2 team. Petraglia guided the club through the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring all players had programming online and at home.
“I’d like to thank the board, the kids, the parents, the players, the fans and the entire community for welcoming me from day one and for making me feel part of this special family,” he said. “A particular thank you to all my colleagues, with whom I was very lucky to share the field throughout those years. I will treasure everything I learned from each one of them.”
The Chill will announce the new coaching staff next month.
