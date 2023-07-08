The Thunder Bay Chill will have one more chance to clinch and celebrate a division soccer title win on home turf. It came oh-so close to happening on Friday night.
Steevenson Lamarre scored his second goal of the second half in injury time as Minneapolis SC denied the Chill a party with a surprising 2-2 draw at Chapples Park.
Thunder Bay (8-1-2) had its eight-game winning streak ended in the process, and is still one victory away from earning the USL League Two Deep North regular division crown. The Chill hosts lowly Bavarian United (1-6-2) on Wednesday.
Hugo Tavares scored in the 32nd minute as the Chill held a 1-0 lead at the break. Things looked brighter just five minutes into the second half as Abdoul Karim Pare doubled the lead for Thunder Bay. However, Lamarre responded for a Minneapolis squad (1-5-3), who entered the game with just one win on the season, in the 55th minute, setting the scene for his late marker.
The Chill had already booked its ticket to the playoffs with a 1-0 win over FC Manitoba earlier this week. The top two records from the Deep North qualify for the massive league postseason, but the Chill are gunning for that top seed and a chance to host a playoff game.
Thunder Bay and either RKC Third Coast, FC Manitoba or St. Croix will crossover with Heartland Division finishers — Chicago City SC and the Des Moines Menace — in the Central Conference quarterfinals. The winners will face off in the semifinals before meeting the last team standing in the Valley Division-Great Lakes Division playoffs.
From there, the conference champion enters the USL League Two final four. There are a total of 18 divisions in the league with 122 North American-based teams.
Despite Friday’s minor setback, it’s been another fabulous summer for the Thunder Bay Chill program that keeps making waves in a loop where you can get lost at sea pretty quick.
When the season started in May, there were plenty of question marks with the return of Tony Colistro as head coach to help usher in associate coach Sean Pierce into the role. Thunder Bay only returned eight players from last season and practically revamped the starting lineup.
Colistro talked about the new style of play the team was adopting. It was just a question on how long it would take to come together in 14 games (two exhibition contests and 12 regular season games).
Not that long, apparently.
The Chill are ranked ninth out of the 122 teams, according to official power rankings. On Thursday, Thunder Bay defender Eduardo Calzola was named to the USL League Two’s team of the month for June.
Their eight-game win streak (which is still a nine-game undefeated run) was among the highest in the league. Chicago’s 10-0-0 start is still tops. Entering Friday’s game, the Chill were tied for seventh in points percentage.
After changing divisions (for years the Chill had to deal with a dominant Des Moines Menace team in the Heartland), Thunder Bay will still face the ultimate test later this month in elimination games against Chicago or Des Moines (8-2-0), making the task of securing home field advantage next week even more important.
Reuben Villagracia is the sports editor at The Chronicle-Journal. Reach him at sports@chroniclejournal.com. Listen to Reuben’s weekly Hear Ye, Hear Ye CJ Sports podcast on Spreaker, Spotify and Google podcasts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.