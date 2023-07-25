Tony Colistro says the Thunder Bay Chill did not exceed expectations by coming within a win of reaching the USL League Two soccer conference finals.
Despite the offseason changes, contending for a championship is where they felt they belonged when the roster was being constructed over the winter.
One day after the Chill squandered a late in their second-round playoff match against the Des Moines Menace — ultimately losing 3-2 Sunday in extra time — the team’s executive director and head coach remained confident his team was “right there.”
“Our goal was to be in the playoffs where we normally are,” Colistro said in a phone interview on Monday en route from Des Moines, Iowa to Thunder Bay. “And that's what we wanted to do. . . . As the season progressed, we realized how strong we were and we thought we could make a good impact in the playoffs. And even when we lost those players, we still thought we had a decent chance.”
Playing with lack of depth for too many minutes eventually caught up with Colistro’s squad. On Friday at Valley Stadium, the Chill were forced to play an extra 30 minutes after losing a 3-0 second-half lead to AFC Ann Arbor. Moses Kafeero and Brian Ananias rescued Thunder Bay with two goals late in the overtime to win 5-3.
However on Sunday against Des Moines, Elliot Cutts gave the Chill a 1-0 late in the first half. Thunder Bay held on as the Menace picked up the pressure in the final 45 minutes. Keeper Nathanael Sallah and the defence gave up just enough daylight for talented striker Lagos Kunga, who flipped the ball from his right to left foot for the 1-1 equalizer in stoppage time.
Des Moines’ Leroy Enzugusi broke free in the 103rd minute and put the ball over Sallah’s right shoulder for the go-ahead goal. Kunga added his second of the night just 12 minutes later for an insurmountable 3-1 lead.
Jamie Wynne of the Chill drilled a penalty kick past Menace keeper Ryan Troutman in the dying minutes of the extra session. The Chill ran out of time for a late tying marker.
“Two games in three days that were both an extra time 120 minutes-plus got the best of us,” Colistro said.
The Chill did enter the playoffs missing three starters (defender Thomas Gray, striker and top scorer Brandon Bermingham and midfielder Bradley Sample). Midfielder Jordan Alonge signed a pro contract in Turkey.
Things didn’t get easier after Friday’s game when striker Karim Pare went down with an injury. In the first half of Sunday’s game, Jose Gonzalez, another striker, got hurt, forcing the Chill to use veteran Sullivan Silva earlier than usual.
“They're all impact players. Every single one,” Colistro said.
Thunder Bay had its chances to lead by more goals in the first half versus Des Moines. Cutts missed a penalty kick in the 10th minute and the team couldn’t bury key opportunities against Troutman.
“All our players, even the ones that we had, they all contributed and did a great job and they were resilient right to the end,” Colistro said.
“(Penalty kicks) were a nightmare for us this year. We just could not hit them,” he added. “We could have easily been up 3-0 in the first half. Those things are game changers, right? . . . We're playing good teams that come back to bite you.”
After needing some time to unwind, Colistro said the Chill will ponder the next steps. The club rebuilt itself into a contender with just eight players returning from the 2022 squad. Thunder Bay — which last made the playoffs in 2017 — went 9-1-2 in the regular season to win the Deep North Division, and rode a 10-game undefeated streak into the playoffs. The streak ran to 11 before finally being halted on Sunday.
Discussions with players on their availability to return next summer will restart in September.
Another issue is the role of coach. Colistro returned as head coach when Gio Petragalia stepped down last year. Sean Pierce was hired as an associate coach with the idea of being groomed into the big chair.
That may happen next season — or the current setup may remain. Pierce looked the part over the weekend, running huddles on the sidelines.
“Fantastic. He did a great job,” Colistro said of Pierce. “On the field we made sure the communication was coming from one person. That was done right from the beginning of the season. Sean was doing the messaging and communicating with the players.”
NOTES: The Chill arrived home on Monday evening after a 10-hour bus ride from Iowa. Six of the U.S.-based players stayed behind to head to their hometowns or colleges. . . . Des Moines will face the Flint City Bucks in the Central Conference final this weekend. The Bucks upset top-seeded Chicago City SC 2-1 on Sunday. The USL League Two final is set for the Aug. 5-6 weekend. . . . Even though the Chill and Menace played countless times as division foes in the Heartland Division from 2000 to 2019, the clubs had only met one other time in the playoffs before Sunday’s clash. The Chill defeated the Menace 2-0 in the 2017 conference finals.
