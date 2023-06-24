Jamie Wynne scored on a header in the 54th minute and Edoardo Calzola’s bicycle kick tally was the insurance marker in nine minutes later as the Thunder Bay Chill defeated RFK Third Coast 2-0 in USL League Two soccer action at Chapples Park on Friday.
The Chill (4-1-1) dominated play en route to their fourth-straight win, outshooting RFK 11-3, with eight corner kicks to one.
Calzola’s marker was highlight reel material to the treat of the 867 fans in attendance.
“Saw the ball there, I went for it,” said Calzola. “I felt it, it was there. We needed a goal. It was a very tight game. I think we were on top of it, we were controlling it. We were happy. Of course, we keep our heads down, keep grinding, we want to keep the good work up. Our goal is not to win the season, it’s to go as far as possible, win the title.”
Thunder Bay’s 13 points in the Deep North Division puts them one ahead of RKC with a game in hand.
Despite the loss, RKC keeper Chandler Hallwood was spectacular. H
“It was frustrating. When you to the final third and you don’t get a goal it’s obviously frustrating,” continued Calzola. “Our boys did a great job. They didn’t turn their head down, kept going, kept grinding it. At the end we got the result.”
The first half produced many chances but no goals.
Brandon Bermingham had the majority of them for the Chill. He cleared the bar 11 minutes in. Bradley Sample had a pair of corner kicks at 15th- and 18th-minute marks. Hallwood garnered Bermingham’s low shot at the 20-minute mark. Hallwood deflected Bermingham’s shot off the cross-bar 26 minutes in.
RKC’s first shot and only shot of the first half was a premium chance. Ethan Hoard was sent in alone. Chill keeper Nathanael Sallah moved forward to challenge and thwarted the opportunity.
Bermingham had a pair of opportunities in the 36th and 37th minute but Hallwood stopped those.
Zyan de Andarde left foot kick beat Sallah but not the near post in 44th minute as RKC looked to break the ice. Sallah ended up collecting the shutout.
Thunder Bay crammed in their fifth corner kick during injury time in the first half and Karim Pare of the Chill shot wide to close out the scoring chances.
Hoard rolled one less than a foot wide of the right post in minute No. 49. Wynne’s marker gave the Chill a 1-0 edge as his header tantalizingly beat Hallwood high. Calzola’s goal came off yet another Chill corner kick.
Hallwood made another great save for RKC in the 87th minute.
“We did well. We had to work hard, they played very well today,” said Chill head coach Tony Colistro. “Considering we just played them last week (a 3-1 Chill win on the road). They changed it up a bit. They had a very good game plan to try and stop us. With the heat tonight, we used up a lot of energy, but the guys prevailed.
“Guys coming off the bench did an excellent job, gave us the energy when we needed it,” Colistro added. “Jan (Engels) was fantastic when he came in. That’s what you need. You need more than 11 guys to win this.”
Hallwood’s play caught no one on the Chill off-guard.
“It’s a great goalkeeper they have there,” said Colistro. “He also made some great saves last week. We knew we were in tough with him.”
Calzola’s goal was huge.
“The second goal, it was a bit of a breather for us for sure. Insurance goal. And it was a nice goal, too,” said Colistro. “Edoardo’s been getting nice goals lately. It was a great cross. Thomas (Gray) went up straight, used his height and size. Good effort by all.”
The Chill have three on the road June 26, 28 and 29 and finish at home with a July 5 headliner against FC Manitoba with games on July 7 and 12 to close out the regular season.
