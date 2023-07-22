When the Thunder Bay Chill’s first-round USL League Two soccer playoff game seemed destined for the nerve-wrecking penalty kicks, Sullivan Silva and Moses Kafeero came through in the clutch.
In injury time of the second extra time period, Silva drove from the left side, kicked the ball towards the front of the AFC Ann Arbor net and Kafeero tapped in the game-winner in a 5-3 win on Friday in Des Moines, Iowa.
The Chill will next face the host Des Moines Menace on Sunday for a trip to the Central Conference finals next week. Des Moines defeated RKC Third Coast 3-1 in Friday’s other first-round match held at Valley Stadium.
Brian Ananias added a penalty kick two minutes after Kafeero’s heroics.
FC Ann Arbor gave the Chill a scare in the second half. Thunder Bay led 3-0 at the 55th minute before the Michigan-based club reeled off three goals. Ryan Hannosh scored in the 90th minute to catch the Chill at 3-3. Richard Kodjo (87th minute) and Taisei Arima (72nd minute) had jump-started Ann Arbor’s rally.
The teams played to a scoreless 15-minute extra-session half. And then another to set up the final four minutes of injury time.
Silva, the 35-year-old Brazilian who has had an on-and-off run with the Chill for the past 11 seasons, has been used as a late-game substitute. He had also assisted on a key Thunder Bay goal to help the Chill earn this playoff berth.
Jamie Wynne had given the Chill a 1-0 in the eighth minute. The score held up past half-time. Thunder Bay struck with two goals just five minutes apart when Jon Carlos Gonzalez — a late signee to replace veteran Brendan Bermingham — found the back of the net in the 50th minute on a penalty kick and Wynne’s second of the game made it 3-0.
Despite looking shaky in the second half, Chill keeper Nathanael Sallah, who posted five shutouts in the regular season, preserved the win.
Thunder Bay went 9-1-2 in the regular season to win the Deep North Division title.
There are currently eight cities hosting the first two playoff rounds this weekend. The field of 32 will be pared down to 16 by Sunday night.
Sunday’s game between the Chill and Menace— starting at 8 p.m. E.D.T. — can be viewed online via the USL League Two’s YouTube channel on the CISN.tv account. It can be found at https://www.youtube.com/@CISNtv
