Year-to-year change is a necessity on USL League Two’s soccer landscape. Players are developed and promoted to higher pro ranks or colleges. The Thunder Bay Chill have taken it up a notch in that category heading into the 2023 season.
Tonight, the Chill will play its first official game of the campaign — the first of two friendlies against the Winnipeg Lions at Chapples Park — with new faces across the board. Twenty on the 27-player roster are ready to make their Chill debut.
A major move was also made up top over the winter as Chill executive director Tony Colistro moved back the role of head coach (a position he held for the first 15 years of the Chill’s existence) when Giovanni Petraglia stepped down.
Sean Pierce, who was hired in February, will work under Colistro as an associate coach. It’s a move seen within the organization as a transition period with Pierce being groomed to take over full reins of the Chill bench when the time is right.
“It’s new ideas, new style of play,” Colistro said on Friday. “I’ve spoken to (Pierce) for a long time, but now for the last two weeks working with him, he’s definitely transitioned into our culture. He’s young. He’s very eager to be successful, which is what we’re looking for.”
The England-born Pierce had served as a USL League Two head coach at Brazos Valley Calvary FC in Texas for the past three seasons.
Training camp started on May 7 at the St. Ignatius field. The complete team will be intact by next week — just in time for the league regular season opener on May 27 in Winnipeg versus FC Manitoba.
Thunder Bay’s first home date is June 2
Colistro has liked what he’s seen from the players despite the cold conditions during the evening practices.
“Impressed. You know, the intensity is great. The enthusiasm is great,” Colistro said. “All players are buying into our system and what our goals are. They’ve all come for the same purpose that we’ve been speaking to them about since early October. I think they’re looking forward to this weekend’s games after talking about it for months and then training for a few weeks. They’re ready for a game.”
Game time tonight against the Lions is 7 p.m. Sunday’s kick-off is 1 p.m.
Colistro and Pierce will lean on veterans and leaders — defender Mattia Rolli and striker Sullivan Silva — to help ease the first-year players in. Other returnees are defenders Alex Pike, Devan Jorgenson, midfielders Jag Arena and Federico Tempestilli and striker Kwesi Vin.
Osita Obiekwe, last year’s leading scoring for Thunder Bay, and Andrea De Vincenzi are among the notable departures.
But the new Chill players are no strangers to this level of play. Forward Brandon Bermingham made the jump from Thunder Bay’s top rivals, the Des Moines Menace, to the Chill. Fellow striker Elliot Cutts played for Pierce at Brazos Valley last season.
Bermingham was second in scoring for the Menace with four goals as Des Moines fell two wins shy of reaching the league final.
“It’s definitely good to have because they know the USL, too,” Colistro said on adding experienced players.
“It’s a short but very intense season. The players have to adapt to that kind of season. A lot of them are coming in from their college seasons or their winter seasons. So they come in very fit. I find that a lot different from when I was coaching the first 15 years that these players are like machines when they come in now.”
Nathaneal Sallah of Germany and American Andrew Schlaefli will make up the Chill’s latest goalkeeping duo. Chill under-16 rep keeper Erik Aegard is on the team as an emergency backup.
Petraglia’s decision to leave the Chill was not something Colistro and the front office was planning on, but the timing worked. The 56-year-old Colistro was coming off retirement from his career as a teacher and decided to add more soccer duties to his plate.
“I enjoyed the relationships you develop with players, obviously you get a closer bond with them. That’s something that I missed out when I wasn’t coaching,” said Colistro.
“Sean is up to date with all the new technology, all the new terminology. I’m still a bit old school. So it’s a good mix, for sure. Like I said, for me it’s about being on the ground, getting involved in some of the sessions, talking to the players more on a personal level.”
Thunder Bay Chill
2023 roster
Jersey numbers in parenthesis
Goalkeepers
Nathaneal Sallah (1); Andrew Schlaefli (12); Erik Aegard (30).
Defenders
Mattia Rolli (2); Alex Pike (13); Davide Viola (21); Moses Kafeero (24); Tulio Melo (20); Devan Jorgenson (17); Pierre Lurot (18); Thomas Gray (25); Edoardo Calzola (23).
Midfielders
Hugo Tavares (8); Luis Lehr (19); Federico Tempestilli (6); Jamie Wynne (10); Jag Arena (15); Bradley Simpe (26); Brian Ananias (16); Jan Engels (3); Jordan Alonge (5).
Strikers
Brandon Bermingham (9); Karim Pare (11); Elliot Cutts (22); Sullivan Silva (7); Mugsy Umar (14); Nick Fillis (28); Kwesi Vin (29).
Head coach: Tony Colistro
Associate coach: Sean Pierce
Goalkeeper coach: Francesco Leuzzi.
