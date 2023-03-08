The Brier is about tradition and is still regarded as Canada’s biggest curling event grabbing the attention of curling enthusiasts across the country.
Fans have been packing the Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont., this week or watching the draws intently on TSN.
For those who make the trip to cheer on their provincial and territorial teams and now wild card teams, the Brier is as much about curling as it about the social atmosphere that comes with like-minded people gathering for fun and a good time.
The Brier Patch was officially established in 1982, the year Al Hackner, Rick Lang, Bob Nicol and Bruce Kennedy won the Canadian title in Brandon, Man. The Patch has become world famous for bringing fans together to celebrate this annual spring ritual of celebrating the roaring game in Canada.
Another tradition of the Brier (that began in 1927) is the morning classes — an event that has involved members of the Fort William Curling Club dating back to its beginnings in 1948.
This year in London marks the 73rd edition of this unique social gathering with two longtime members of the FWCC, Fred Coulson and Sam Barbisan, among the greeters wearing their moth-balled plaid sports coats for the first time in three years.
This dedicated Hawks Nest group that also includes locals Oscar Matas, Diane Buchan, Glenn Kilpatrick and Richard Dika ensure lemons are freshly sliced each morning for the serving of a special elixir at this pre-breakfast meeting of Brier partakers.
The informal gathering, which begins around 7:30 a.m., discusses the previous night’s games and enjoy fellowship that is unique to the tradition of curling dating back to when early adopters had a dram on the lochs in Scotland.
While local curling fans are cheering for the Tanner Horgan rink from Sudbury representing Northern Ontario at the Brier this week, there is not the same emotional connection of watching a team from Thunder Bay compete like was the case with Krista McCarville at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Kamloops, B.C.
PREPARING FOR NATIONALS: There are at least two more Thunder Bay rinks who are preparing for national championships with the Canadian junior and wheelchair events later this month.
This past weekend at the Fort William Curling Club, the Dallas Burgess rink of Jackson Dubinsky, Matt Duizer and Owen Riches, with coach Bryan Burgess, went undefeated to claim the Northern Ontario under-21 men’s title.
Burgess and teammates Dubinsky and Duizer are headed back for their third trip to the Canadian Juniors which will be held in Rouyn-Noranda, Que., March 26–April 2.
The Port Arthur Curling Club foursome posted a perfect 4-0 record in the double round-robin of the three-team provincials field.
Burgess defeated Sudbury’s Ian Deschene foursome coached by former local curler Mike Assad, 7-3, in the final.
The weekend marks a third-straight Northern Ontario junior title for Burgess, Dubinsky and Duizer.
Bella Croisier and her Sudbury rink used their experience to win the Northern Ontario under-21 women’s crown. Croisier, who earlier this year played in the Northern Ontario Scotties, won three straight games in the best of five-game playoff against the young Carrie Allen rink from the Kakabeka Falls Curling Club.
The Allen rink included Haylee Rietdijik, Lily Wright and Sara Allen. Andrew Sinclair is the head coach.
DEAN TEAM IS BACK: It will be nice to get back on the ice to play for a national championship for the wheelchair curling team of Doug Dean, Gino Sonego, Rick Bell, and Lola Graham,
The Fort William Curling Club rink, that includes coach Doug Gelmich and assistant coach Mike Bergquist, will represent Northern Ontario at Canadian wheelchair curling championship in Moose Jaw, Sask., March 20-24.
This is first event for the veteran team since the COVID-19 pandemic hit three years ago. The Northern Ontario rink will be playing in their eighth national championship with their best finish a second place the last time the national championships were held in Saskatchewan.
Curling fans are invited to a send-off party for the local wheelchair curlers on March 15 at the Fort William Curling Club. Start time is 7:30 p.m.
AROUND THE CLUBS: Six more two-person teams are needed for the Don Dafoe Memorial Stick Bonspiel on March 19 at the Port Arthur Curling Club. Organizers are hoping to get to a full draw of 32 teams as they bring back this once popular event. Teams are guaranteed four games. Cost of entry is $80 per team. Competitors will get lunch along with morning coffee and donuts/muffins.
Interested teams are asked to sign up at the PACC bar by March 15.
If you have upcoming events, information or bonspiel results you want to report in this column, please submit by Monday each week to johncameron14@gmail.com.
